‘Dated and Related’: Why Host Melinda Berry (Melrose) Looks So Familiar

Netflix dropped a new reality TV dating show, Dated and Related, with a brand new host, Melinda Berry (aka Melrose). If she looks familiar, but you can’t quite place why you’re not alone. This is Melinda’s first time hosting a TV show, but it’s not her first stint with a Netflix reality TV dating show. Here’s why the host of Dated and Related looks so familiar.

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 contestant Melinda Berry (AKA Melinda Melrose) becomes the Dated and Related host for the new Netflix series. In the sophomore season of the reality TV dating show, Melinda made it to the end of the season with Marvin Anthony. However, the couple split up after the show, citing a massive fight the couple had. She dated contestant Peter Vigilante after, but the pair called it quits in March 2022.

Melinda also appeared in Netflix’s Reality Games, which dropped to the streamer’s YouTube Channel in August 2022. According to Melinda’s IMDb biography, she is a YouTuber and social media influencer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Why did Netflix choose Melinda Berry as the host of ‘Dated and Related’?

The Netflix producers felt Melinda was the perfect fit for the new Dated and Related reality TV show because she comes from a big family with 14 siblings. She’s the person who knows what it’s like to have siblings in your relationship business. However, she also feels that it can help matters sometimes. Melinda also had the most iconic one-liners in Too Hot To Handle.

“Hi, I’m Melinda, your host and all around big sister,” the host begins in Dated and Related Episode 1. “In my search for a soulmate, I always get the best advice from my 14 brothers and sisters. That’s because they know me better than I know myself and I am hoping the same is true for these gorgeous siblings and their search for love.”

Melinda Berry is a YouTuber

Before her time on Too Hot To Handle, Melinda Berry began a fashion, makeup, and lifestyle YouTube channel. She may have only 75,000 subscribers, but many of her videos have over 200,000 viewers. Melinda shares advice about the best beauty looks today and how to pull off the best makeover.

YouTube isn’t Melinda’s only social media endeavor. She has an active TikTok account, with over 1.3 million followers and 1 million on Instagram.

The new reality TV show, Dated and Related, drops on Netflix on Sept. 2, 2022.

