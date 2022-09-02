‘Dated and Related’: Release Date, Cast, Plot & Everything Else You Need to Know

Although Netflix’s new reality TV dating show, Dated and Related, sounds incestuous, it’s not what you think. Seven sibling pairs (and one set of cousins) head to a luxurious villa in Southern France to find love — not fall in love with each other. It’s awkward and drama-filled, like Too Hot To Handle and Love Is Blind. Here’s a rundown of the Dated and Related release date, cast, plot, and everything else we know about the new Netflix dating competition.

Netflix’s new reality TV show, Dated and Related, hits the streaming giant on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. All 10 episodes drop at one time for a quick and easy binge with a pint of ice cream. The episode runtimes are each a little under one hour.

'Dated and Related' cast

The ‘Dated and Related’ Plot is like any other dating show

Seven sibling pairs and a set of cousins head to an extravagant villa in the South of France looking for love, money, (and more followers on social media). The brothers and sisters join together to be each other’s wing person. The idea is that siblings know each other so well that they could genuinely help one another find lasting love. Of course, the dating show involves prize money — $100,000.

“Single siblings help each other search for their soulmates, hoping to find love (and maybe win $100,000) while living at a luxurious villa,” the Netflix tagline reads.

The ‘Dated and Related’ cast includes 7 pairs of siblings and 1 cousin duo

Dated and Related Season 1 features seven sibling pairs and one cousin duo searching for partners.

Fashion designer Alara Taneri partners with her brother, Ceylan Taneri, in season 1. Older sister and model Dyman Miller joins her younger brother, Deyon Miller, for the Netflix series. The streaming giant recruited sister and brother pair, Corrina and Joey Ropo, for the show after discovering their trendy TikTok dances together. Next viewers will see Julia Perfetto with her big brother Daniel Perfetto.

Then we have Kaz and Kieran Bishop, identical twin brothers, and Diana and Nina Parsijani, identical twin sisters. Next is a sister pair — Mady and Lily Bajor, who are not twins (Lily is two years older). The one cousin pair in the mix is Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn.

‘Dated and Related’ host on Netflix

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 contestant Melinda Berry (AKA Melinda Melrose) becomes the Dated and Related host for the new Netflix series. In the sophomore season of the reality TV dating show, Melinda made it to the end of the season with Marvin Anthony. However, the couple split up after the show, citing a massive fight the couple had. She dated contestant Peter Vigilante after, but the pair called it quits in March 2022.

Melinda also appeared in Netflix’s Reality Games, which dropped to the streamer’s YouTube Channel in August 2022. According to Melinda’s IMDb biography, she is a YouTuber and social media influencer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Netflix producers felt Melinda was the perfect fit for the new Dated and Related reality TV show because she comes from a big family with 14 siblings. She’s the person who knows what it’s like to have siblings in your relationship business.

“Hi, I’m Melinda, your host and all around big sister,” the host begins. “In my search for a soulmate, I always get the best advice from my 14 brothers and sisters. That’s because they know me better than I know myself and I am hoping the same is true for these gorgeous siblings and their search for love.”

The new reality TV show, Dated and Related, drops on Netflix on Sept. 2, 2022.

