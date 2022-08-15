‘Dating the Delaneys’: Cast, Premiere Date, and How to Watch the New Hallmark Movie

Dating the Delaneys premieres Saturday, August 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

It stars Rachel Boston and Paul Campbell.

Boston plays a divorced mom who dives back into the dating pool with the encouragement of her mom and teenage daughter.

‘Dating the Delaneys’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Allister Foster

A divorced mom jumps back into the dating scene in Hallmark Channel’s new movie Dating the Delaneys, part of its August 2022 “Fall Into Love” lineup. While Maggie’s initial adventures in romance bring mixed results, she ends up connecting in a surprising way with Michael, the single dad of her son’s friend.

What is ‘Dating the Delaneys’ about?

When Maggie Delaney learns that her ex-husband is getting remarried, it spurs her to try dating again. With the support of her mom Barb and teen daughter Emma, she puts herself out there. Maggie also gets some help from Michael, the dad of one of her son’s friends, who volunteers to go on a practice date with her.

Michael, a PR expert, is also on hand to help Maggie prepare for a big television interview spotlighting her bakery, Sweet Sensations. As she and Michael spend more time together, it seems like their friendship could turn into something more. Meanwhile, both Barb and Emma embark on new romances of their own. All three generations of Delaney women explore the ups and downs of modern dating, and in the process, they discover that love and romance can be found at any age.

The new Hallmark movie stars Rachel Boston and Paul Campbell

Dating the Delaneys stars Rachel Boston as Maggie and Paul Campbell as Michael. Karen Kruper plays Barb and Zoë Christie plays Emma. The movie is a reunion for Campbell and Boston. The pair previously starred together in the 2019 Hallmark movie The Last Bridesmaid.

Boston has appeared in shows such as American Dreams, In Plain Sight, and The Witches of East End. She’s also starred in numerous Hallmark movies, including Check Inn to Christmas, A Rose for Christmas, and The Christmas Carousel.

Campbell has appeared in shows such as Battlestar Galactica, Turner & Hooch, and the 2008 reboot of Knight Rider. He’s also starred in Hallmark movies such as A Godwink Christmas, Holiday Hearts, Wedding Every Weekend, and The Nine Kittens of Christmas.

You can watch ‘Dating the Delaneys’ live on Hallmark Channel on August 20

Three generations of women on the set of a movie about three generations of women! #DatingTheDelaneys #August20 @hallmarkchannel pic.twitter.com/vJNNG34Ehz — Rachel Boston (@rachelboston) July 14, 2022

Dating the Delaneys premieres Saturday, August 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. It airs again on August 21 at 6 p.m., August 25 at 8 p.m., August 28 at 12 p.m., September 3 at 4 p.m., and September 25 at 6 p.m.

Don’t have cable? You can watch Dating the Delaneys and other Hallmark movies on live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Philo, Frndly TV, or Sling TV.

