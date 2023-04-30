David Bowie Being a Fan of ‘The Office’ U.K. Landed Him a Guest Role on Another Show

From Elvis Presley to Lady Gaga, many musicians have tried their hand at acting. David Bowie was no exception. Known for his iconic music career, Bowie was also a talented actor who left his mark on both the big and small screens. As it turns out, the “Ashes to Ashes” singer’s love forThe Office U.K. opened the door for him to take on a guest role on a different TV show.

David Bowie appeared on an episode of Ricky Gervais’ Hollywood satire ‘Extras’

Extras was a comedy television series created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The show follows the life of Andy Millman, played by Gervais, a struggling actor who works as an extra in various film and television productions. In 2006, Bowie appeared as himself on an episode of Extras, delivering one of his most memorable television appearances.

In the scene, Gervais’ character, Andy, is at a party when he spots his hero, Bowie. Andy’s pal Maggie (Ashley Jensen) urges him to talk to the star. As Andy tells Bowie that he feels like a sellout because of his show, the rock star begins to sing a sad little song about Andy’s plight. Andy then watches helplessly as Bowie moves to the piano and begins singing a song about the “chubby little loser” to an ecstatic bunch of partygoers.

Bowie killed it on Extras. Fans loved him and thought he was hilarious. Gervais himself later told The Hollywood Reporter that the singer was the most talented person he had ever met, and that his appearance on the show was one of the highlights of his career.

David Bowie being a fan of ‘The Office’ U.K. landed him a guest role in ‘Extras’

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Gervais revealed how he ended up collaborating with Bowie. The comedian detailed how he first met Bowie during a performance at BBC TV Centre. “In the green room afterward, then director-general Greg Dyke bounced over to me and said, ‘You’re a big Bowie fan, aren’t you? Do you want to meet him?'”

At first, Gervais was hesitant because he didn’t want to bug the rockstar. Fortunately, Dyke insisted. And even though Bowie wasn’t familiar with Gervais’ work when they first met, he later told the comedian via email that he immensely enjoyed watching The Office.

“I don’t know how he got my email address,” Gervais said. “He’s like the FBI. But he said: ‘So I watched The Office. I laughed. What do I do now?'”

From there, the pair kept in touch and eventually became good friends. They would spend time together at Bowie concerts and whenever the rockstar visited England. And then, in 2006, the “Starman” singer made his famous appearance in Gervais’ sitcom Extras.

What other TV shows did David Bowie appear in?

Bowie’s appearance on Extras was not his only foray into the world of television. Throughout his career, the rockstar made several appearances on small and big screens. One of his most memorable roles was as Jareth, the Goblin King, in the 1986 cult classic Labyrinth. The film, directed by Jim Henson, has become a beloved classic, and Bowie’s performance as the flamboyant and charismatic Jareth is often cited as one of his best.

Bowie also appeared in the television movie The Hunger in 1983 and the 1990 film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, a prequel to the cult television series Twin Peaks. Additionally, the “Under Pressure” singer appeared in the children’s show Spongebob Squarepants, voicing the character Lord Royal Highness in the 2007 episode Atlantis Squarepantis.

Bowie’s talent was undeniable, and his work as a musician and an actor will continue to be celebrated for years to come.