David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ Is Based on a Classic 1990s Dance Song

Bebe Rexha | Rich Fury / Staff

The music of David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” is based on a classic dance song from the 1990s. Notably, “I’m Good (Blue)” references the original track in its title. In addition, Rexha said “I’m Good (Blue)” is successful because it cashes in on nostalgia.

How David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ differs from its predecessor

Why does “I’m Good (Blue)” have that title? Part of that answer is obvious. Rexha sings “I’m good” in the song over and over. But what does the song have to do with the color blue?

“I’m Good (Blue)” is based on Eiffel 65’s 1998 dance song “Blue (Da Ba Dee).” “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” is famous for its nonsensical lyrics. It includes “da ba dee” as a hook. The rest of the lyrics are about a blue guy who lives in a world that is mostly the color blue, including his house, his clothes, his window, and his girlfriend. Notably, “I’m Good (Blue)” replaces the bizarre lyrics of its predecessor with lyrics about partying. Guetta is famous for writing party songs like The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling” and his own Rihanna collaboration “Who’s That Chick,” so “I’m Good (Blue)” is in his wheelhouse.

What happened after ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ leaked online

During a 2023 interview with Billboard, Rexha discussed the success of “I’m Good (Blue).” She said the song leaked online. “It’s crazy, because you just never know what people want,” she said. “Everybody was going crazy and being like, ‘We want this song! Why can’t we find it?’ And I was hitting up David [saying], ‘David, people really want this record! We should just put it out!’

“At this point, it’s viral on TikTok, and people are asking for it,” she added. “Let’s just give the people what they want. Let’s not judge it for what it is, and just put it out. It’s just a great, fun record.”

Bebe Rexha said the song was successful because ‘it makes you feel kind of warm’

Rexha was surprised by the tune’s popularity. “Never did I think in a million years that it would be so big,” she said. “I guess people want to feel that 2000s nostalgia, especially after the three years of a pandemic and being cooped in their houses. It brings back that feeling of nostalgia, and it makes you feel kind of warm. I will put my hands up on this one and say I get it, but I’m also confused and shocked, but also very grateful.” For context, Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” actually came out in the late 1990s.

“I’m Good (Blue)” is a hit right now and it proves 1990s dance songs still sound good to modern ears.