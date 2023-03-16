David Harbour and Lily Allen’s House Features a Finnish Sauna and a Parisian Bathroom with a Fridge

David Harbour and Lily Allen are one of Hollywood’s cutest couples. They got married in 2020 in a Las Vegas chapel, complete with an Elvis impersonator and burgers from In-N-Out. The couple recently remodeled their home, and much like their wedding, the style is striking and not for everyone. Unlike their nuptials, however, their house is over-the-top in luxurious features.

David Harbour and Lily Allen led a tour of their house

(L-R) Lily Allen and David Harbour attend the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Violent Night” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 29, 2022 in Hollywood, California. | Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

After extensive remodeling, Allen and Harbour invited Architectural Digest into their townhome in Brooklyn to show off the transformation. With the help of architect Ben Bischoff and designer Billy Cotton, they created a look that is eclectic and charming, with a lot of color, florals, and elegant features.

Apparently, Allen was the one who had the vision to fill the house with so much color and texture.

“Lily is the one who really set the tone and drove the program. Every time I tried to make it calmer, she kept pushing and pushing for more,” Cotton explained.

The result is a home full of dramatic florals, patterns, and plenty of other lavish details.

David Harbour and Lily Allen have a sauna in their backyard

The kitchen was renovated to create a light-filled, classic look that Allen refers to as “our plain English kitchen.” The clean, traditional look of the room is a contrast to the lush colors and patterns that fill the rest of the house.

One of the impressive features of the couple’s home is the walk-in closets. In fact, they sacrificed space in the bedroom so they could each have their own walk-in closet. Allen’s is bigger, and full of elegant fixtures. Harbour’s is a bit smaller, but does have a framed picture of him as the character Hellboy.

In the backyard, the couple has a custom-built Finnish sauna with a matching cold plunge pool. The two structures face each other for convenient movement between them.

One of the more extraordinary rooms is the master bathroom. It’s blanketed with floral wallpaper and features a deep bathtub with a swan-shaped faucet. The sink stands are made from converted Louis XVI-style commodes, complete with parquet woodwork and gilt finishing. There’s even a sleek pink refrigerator in the bathroom, which Harbour describes as being “from outer space.”

But it’s the flooring in the bathroom that really caught some people’s attention. The room is covered in plush wall-to-wall carpeting.

The carpeted bathroom in David Harbour and Lily Allen’s house elicited strong reactions

Lily Allen y David Harbour nos abren las puertas de su maravillosa casa. Conoce cada detalle aquí: https://t.co/8SdzHm0qp4 pic.twitter.com/9mGQP7RuK2 — AD México (@ADMEXICO) February 28, 2023

Out of all the additions and changes to the home’s decor, people had a few things to say about the carpet in the bathroom. According to the Independent, when Harbour appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host questioned him about the carpet in the bathroom, saying that the response online has been largely negative.

Harbour objected. But Meyers had him read tweets complaining about it, such as “Carpet in the bathroom should be a cancellable offense,” and “Not even David Harbour can make me feel good about carpet in the bathroom.”

Despite the pushback, Harbour insists that he likes the bathroom as it is. “There’s a romance to a carpeted bathroom,” the Stranger Things star explained. “[You feel like you’re] in Paris in the ’20s.”

Harbour and Allen’s home is full of color and fun, which is just how they want it. Allen says that her kids call it “the clown house, but they say it in the most loving way.” People may not agree with their choice of flooring in the bathroom, but the only people who really get an opinion are the ones who live there — and they seem pretty happy with things the way they are.