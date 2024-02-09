David Hyde Pierce revealed the reason he passed on the 'Frasier' reboot. Ultimately, he wanted to do other things, and he didn't think the reboot needed him.

David Hyde Pierce decided not to return to the Frasier reboot months before the series began production. Pierce’s decision led to a complete overhaul of the show’s planned storyline. He insists it was all for the best. The actor best known for his role as Dr. Niles Crane on Frasier recently revealed that he doesn’t think the reboot needed him to begin with. That thought is what kept him from returning.

David Hyde Pierce says the ‘Frasier’ reboot didn’t need him

The absence of Niles Crane changed the entire direction of the Frasier reboot, but he insists that was a good thing. In a chat with the Los Angeles Times, Pierce emphasized that it was clear the reboot didn’t need him, and that thought is the one that ultimately made him pass on the series.

During the interview, Pierce explained that he never really wanted to reprise the role but was happy to discuss the possibility. He revealed that when they finally sat down to talk about the project, he had just begun work on Julia and was planning stage productions. Pierce reiterated that he loved playing Niles Crane. Still, he wasn’t willing to pass on other opportunities to reconnect with the character. The Frasier reboot went on without him, and he is totally fine with that.

While David Hyde Pierce didn’t think the Frasier reboot needed Dr. Niles Crane, the writing team initially did. Pierce’s decision not to return is the reason fans are seeing the storyline they are. Originally, the reboot was set to focus on Frasier and Niles as they ran a struggling theater company together. There was to be a heavy emphasis on the brother’s sometimes troubled dynamic.

When Pierce opted not to return, the storyline was scrapped, and the focus shifted to the relationship between Frasier and his son, Freddy. While it would have been interesting to see Frasier and Niles together again, watching Frasier and his son navigate their relationship as adults feels truer to the original show.

Will there be a second season of the reboot?

Season 1 of the Frasier reboot, sans Niles Crane, wrapped up in December 2023. Since then, fans have anxiously awaited news on the show’s future. While Paramount+ has not yet announced if the series will return for a second season, Kelsey Grammer is already making plans.

The famed actor sat down for an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January and insisted that he would love to return for a second season. He even shared a bit about what he’d like to happen if the show does get the green light. Grammer said he’d love to see Shelley Long return as Diane Chambers, his Cheers love interest. Long has yet to respond. Fans of the series are hoping that Niles and Daphne will poke their heads in for cameos, too, though neither actor has suggested they are in talks to return, even in a guest capacity.