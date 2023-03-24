David Koresh Had Multiple Wives Because He Believed He Was Entitled to 140 of Them

David Koresh is widely regarded as the leader of the Branch Davidians who went down with the Mount Carmel Center in Waco, Texas, in April 1993. During his time as the leader of the Branch Davidians, Koresh had multiple wives and children. Thanks to the Netflix documentary series Waco: American Apocalypse, there has been a renewed interest in Koresh’s familial ties. While the complete list of women and children tied to Koresh is unknown, we know Koresh had at least 12 wives despite being legally married only once.

David Koresh | Netflix

What did David Koresh believe in?

Koresh, whose real name was Vernon Howell, believed he was a messianic figure and a mouthpiece for God under the Branch Davidian religion, an apocalyptic Christian group. Part of his belief system was to take multiple “spiritual wives,” some of whom were children.

In 1983, Koresh took over the Branch Davidians. By September 1986, he began preaching about how he was entitled to 140 wives: 60 women as his “queens” and 80 as concubines, based upon his interpretation of the Biblical Song of Solomon.

David Koresh was only legally married to one woman

Koresh was only ever legally married to Rachel Jones. They wed when she was 14 (via The Washington Post). When Koresh presented the idea of having multiple wives, Rachel was against it at first. Still, he married her 18-year-old sister Michelle and later had children with her.

David Koresh had multiple wives: 12 known

Koresh had several other wives in addition to Rachel and her sister Michelle. While the names of all of Koresh’s wives is unclear, the confirmed list includes:

Dana Okimoto

Nicole Elizabeth Gent Little

Sherri Jewell

Kiri Jewell (Sherri’s daughter, who became Koresh’s wife when she was 10 years old)

Neva Walkoviak

Robyn Bunds

Aisha Gyrfas Summers

Katherine Grace Andrade

Judy Schneider

Lorraine Sylvia

The Branch Davidian leader had multiple children

Koresh had many children with his multiple wives. He and Rachel shared Cyrus Joseph Howell (March 20, 1985), Star Hadassah Howell (April 6, 1987), and Bobbie Layne Koresh (December 14, 1991). Aside from those three children and Kiri, Koresh also fathered:

Sky Okimoto

David Lord Gent

Dayland Lord Gent

Serenity Sea Jones

Mayanah Songbird Schneider

Latwan “Little One” Jones

Chica Jones

Startle Summers

Pages Kara Brittani

Chanel Andrade

Baby Summers

Most of Koresh’s wives and children died in the Mount Carmel fire that took place on April 19, 1993 and ended the 51-day standoff in Waco.

Koresh’s alleged affair with former Branch Davidian leader Lois Roden

Before Koresh, the Branch Davidians were led by the Rodens: Benjamin, Lois, and later, their son, George. According to Colin Wilson’s book The Devil’s Party: A History of Charlatan Messiahs, Koresh had an affair with Lois before challenging her leadership. Like the many other women he coveted, Koresh justified his relationship with Lois by claiming God chose him to father a child with her who would become the “Chosen One.”

