David Tennant Married His On-Screen ‘Doctor Who’ Daughter

For several actors, the workplace is the best place to find a soulmate. As most movies and TV shows take months and sometimes years to finish filming, sparks can fly on set, and for some, no relations onscreen can hinder their love lives off-screen.

David Tennant | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Doctor Who star David Tennant married his onscreen Doctor Who daughter Georgia Tennant (formerly Moffett).

David Tennant and Georgia Moffett met on the set of ‘Doctor Who’

Tennant is credited by many for reviving the BBC show Doctor Who. The actor began playing the time-traveling Doctor in 2005, taking over the role from Christopher Eccleston as the Tenth Doctor, a role he held on to until 2010 when he left to pursue stage acting.

During his time as the Doctor, Tennant’s character has a daughter played by Moffett. Moffett landed a guest spot that was quite on the nose. She played the title character in season 4’s “The Doctor’s Daughter.” Although Moffett played Tennant’s character’s daughter, it isn’t as strange as one may think.

Moffett’s character Jenny was conceived in a cloning machine and grew up fully within a day. While Tennant’s Doctor technically made Jenny, and she grew up as his real daughter, there wasn’t a Freudian relationship between the two. Her fate was left open-ended, but showrunner Steven Moffat claimed she died off-screen.

After Moffett’s time on the show, the pair formed a close friendship. The press quickly got wind of their relationship in 2008, but the couple remained private and guarded about their romance. According to The Telegraph, Tennant and Moffett were spotted leaving his home in North London after spending a night together.

Moffett is the real daughter of the fifth Doctor Who, Peter Davidson. Davidson played the Doctor from 1981 to 1984. Talk about keeping it in the family.

David Tennant and Georgia Moffett tied the knot in 2011

After meeting in 2008, Tennant and Moffett dated for four years before he popped the big question. According to Express UK, the Doctor Who star proposed to Moffett on Christmas Day 2011, which also happens to be her birthday. Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show Christmas Special in 2019, Tennant said:

“I wrapped up a big box in Christmas paper, and there was another box inside that and another inside that. She didn’t get it. It was weird.”

Tennant told the host that Moffett had to open several boxes before figuring out what was happening. “It was great. She opened the last box, and it worked. She said ‘Yes’ thankfully,” he said. Moffett and Tennant tied the knot on 30th December 2011 in a low-key, intimate ceremony. Guests helped the newlyweds celebrate their nuptials at a huge New Year’s Eve party at London’s Globe Theatre.

David Tennant and Georgia Moffett have five children

Before getting together with Tennant, Moffett already had a son named Ty, born in 2002, whom Tennant later adopted.

When Moffett and Tennant got together, Ty was six years old. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Olive, on March 29, 2011, before their nuptials. In January 2013, Tennant announced on The Jonathan Ross Show that he and Moffett were expecting their second child together.

Moffett gave birth to their son, Wilfred, on May 2 of that year. Two years later, Tennant announced that he and Moffett had welcomed another daughter, Doris. In 2019 while on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Doctor Who star announced he and Moffett had their fourth child on the way. They named the baby Birdie.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Fell in Love on Set