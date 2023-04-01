On This Day: John Lennon and Yoko Ono Form New ‘Conceptual’ Country Called Nutopia With No Laws or Boundaries

On April 1, 1973, John Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, announced the birth of their new “conceptual” country, Nutopia. It might seem like it, but this is not an April Fools’ Day joke. The former Beatle and the avant-garde artist did announce their news to a room full of stunned journalists.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono announcing the creation of Nutopia | Bettmann/Getty Images

The U.S. immigration services announced that John Lennon would be deported weeks before the creation of Nutopia

On March 23, 1973, John was issued an order from the U.S. Immigration Services to leave the country in 60 days. The decision came after Immigration learned of his 1968 conviction in England for possession of marijuana (per Ultimate Classic Rock).

John’s deportation order also stemmed from President Richard Nixon’s surveillance of the former Beatle. The president feared John’s political views and influence would hurt his chances in the 1972 presidential election. John had already released songs like “Give Peace a Chance” and “Power to the People.” He’d also made some political friends.

The FBI opened a file on John in late 1971 after John and Yoko performed at a rally for John Sinclair of the White Panthers. John also scheduled a tour of the U.S. that shadowed Nixon’s campaign stops. Then, John discovered that the FBI was tapping his phone lines.

After Nixon was reelected, John got his deportation letter. Days later, John and Yoko (who had permanent residence status) held a press conference to announce the creation of Nutopia. It likely angered Nixon further.

John and Yoko founded Nutopia on April 1, 1973

On April 1, 1973, John and Yoko held a press conference to announce the creation of Nutopia. “We announce the birth of a conceptual country, Nutopia,” said John. “Nutopia has no land, no boundaries, no passports, only people.”

John also said that Nutopia had no laws “other than cosmic.” All people of Nutopia are ambassadors of the country, and to gain citizenship, one simply had to declare their awareness of the country. As ambassadors of Nutopia, John and Yoko asked for diplomatic immunity and recognition in the United Nations for their country and its people.

The couple then waved white handkerchiefs and declared “surrender and submission.” Nutopia sounds like something a psychedelic rock star, stoned out of their mind, would create. The Beatles once looked for an island in the Mediterranean where they could establish a utopian society.

However, in Nutopia’s case, it was smart. It was just the sort of genius thing John would come up with. He understood how the system worked and knew that what the U.S. government was doing to him was wrong.

The creation of Nutopia was John snubbing his nose at Immigration and the government and telling them they were fools.

John fought his case and won

Creating Nutopia did not help John’s immigration case. However, he never stopped fighting. He based his case on the fact that the U.S. government targeted him for his beliefs and political views.

In 1975, a New York State Supreme Court judge reversed his deportation order, allowing him to remain legally in New York City (per History).

“The courts will not condone selective deportation based upon secret political grounds,” wrote Judge Irving Kaufman. “Lennon’s four-year battle to remain in our country is testimony to his faith in this American dream.”

In 1976, John received his green card, making him a permanent resident of the U.S. John’s immigration battle is a testament to his persistence. He was willing to form a made-up country just to stay in a country whose government did want him. He was a rebel through and through.