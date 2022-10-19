Daymond John Reveals Only Reason He Did ‘The Masked Singer’ and Names Ideal ‘Guest Shark’ – Kim Kardashian

Shark Tank‘s Daymond John was unmasked as the Fortune Teller on The Masked Singer and he recently revealed the real reason why he did this show and not Dancing With the Stars.

He admits he is not a singer or a dancer. But the mask is what drew him to the show. John also shared which Sharks he could see on The Masked Singer and who he’d love to land as a guest Shark someday.

Daymond John liked the mask on ‘The Masked Singer’

John said he liked the mask because it gave him courage. “I don’t believe that I’m a singer,” John said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “I think that like most people, I don’t like my voice. I don’t like hearing my voice.” He added, “I haven’t gotten used to that after 14 years on national television.”

“But what led me to do it, is I like testing myself. I like being vulnerable, but it really is the mask,” he said. “Because Dancing With the Stars, there’s no mask. You would see me sweating and just doing all kinds of stuff like that. But this one I could have messed up for the entire time, but when I take off the mask, it’s just a little bit of pain and then I leave. So I think you get some courage underneath the mask.”

Which ‘Shark’ could he see on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Would Mark Cuban or Barbara Corcoran do well on The Masked Singer? John thinks Cuban would be good because “I think he used to teach disco lessons. He was way up there on Dancing With the Stars.”

Also, “Robert [Herjavec] has such energy,” he said. “I don’t know what kind of songs you guys think of some happy songs, that Robert would sing. So I think those two would really go far. I think they would go far, to be very honest.”

And while John thinks Corcoran would be game to do the show, he doesn’t think Lori Greiner would do it. “The only one who I don’t think would do it would be Lori,” he said. “I was just talking to our team this morning. I said I would give a kidney if I could see her in a scrub daddy outfit dancing around with some toilet seats around her, somewhere around on stage. But I don’t think we can get Lori in that.”

From ‘The Masked Singer’ to ‘Shark Tank’ – who would be his ideal guest Shark?

John would love to see Kim Kardashian as a guest Shark on Shark Tank someday. “I think Kim is great,” he remarked. “I think Kim is amazing, I worked with the girls in their earlier years. And I still talk to the kids from time to time and they’ve done amazing.”

“They’re real operators of their businesses,” he continued. “They would do great, 100%. They work hard and they have a long map, but they also look at directly what’s in front of them.”

“I remember Kim, Kris’ initial thing was, we’re on our 15 minutes of fame and this was like three years after the Kardashians initially aired. And she said, my hope is that each one of my kids maybe has one or two businesses after all these lights go down. And yeah, that was about 13, 14 years ago that Kris and I had that conversation.”

