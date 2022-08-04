‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Cast: The Newcomers and Fan-Favorites From Seasons 1 and 2

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, the Days of Our Lives spinoff, was supposed to be a limited series on Peacock. Then, the soap opera brought new hijinks with a five-episode season 2. Find out more about the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem cast and whether fans might get a season 3.

‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Season 1 and the search for lost gems

Imagine combining Red Notice with Days of Our Lives and throwing in a priceless statue missing its gems, and you’ve got the main plot of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 1. In true Days fashion, someone was brainwashed to steal a famous artifact 30 years ago. And a meddling mom needs to buy a bejeweled necklace to save her daughter’s marriage.

Series regulars including Charles Shaughnessy as Shane Donovan, Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, and Deidre Hall as Marlena Evans combined with relative newcomers Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant, and Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston to keep the twists and turns moving forward.

From Zurich to Miami and New Orleans to Phoenix, the mystery is finally revealed in the fifth and final episode of the season. There is plenty of romance and relationship building (and breaking) in between.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 2 upped the ante with a new plot and new cast members.

New ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ cast members from season 2

Award-winning actor Loretta Devine, who earned an Emmy for her guest role on Grey’s Anatomy, led the newcomers of the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 2 cast as Angela. Vincent Van Patten, from 7 Days to Vegas, brought his acting pedigree to play Phil Hellworth. Christopher Sean, playing Paul Narita, came from CBS fan-favorite Hawaii Five-0.

Steve Burton, an alum of General Hospital as Jason Morgan, took on the role of Harris Michaels. He just might be a regular addition to the Days cast if all goes well.

Other newcomers to the Days franchise included Tanner Stine, a regular from Nickelodeon’s The Thundermans and then Run the Race, who led younger talent on season 2. Abigail Klein of Transformers: Age of Extinction, Colton Little of Makeup Call, and Victoria Grace from All of Us Are Dead and Money Heist: Korea rounded out the new Beyond Salem Season 2 cast.

Regulars from Days also crossed over to Beyond Salem. Perhaps the most surprising twist for season 2 was the return of Kristian Alfonso as Hope Williams Brady. Love her or hate her, Hope was back in the iconic role Alfonso played for 37 years. Hope still misses Bo dearly.

And of course, it’s not Days of Our Lives without Patch. Stephen Nichols returned as Patch Johnson, everyone’s favorite one-eyed heartthrob who married Kayla (fourth time’s a charm) last year on Days.

Another series regular returned in season 2: Camila Banus brings back Gabi Hernandez, still trying to avoid going to prison for attempting to kill a lot of people over the past 12 years.

With all of these characters new for season 2, you could bet there would be some globetrotting thievery and backstabbing afoot.

Season 2 plot included some wild twists

Never one to rest on its laurels, season 2 of Beyond Salem switched among Montreal, Seattle, San Francisco, Monte Carlo, Caracas, and Hong Kong.

With another fantastic twist that only Days of Our Lives can deliver, none other than Bo Brady (reprised by Peter Reckell) makes an appearance, even though he was killed off in 2016. In episode 1, he watches over Hope from heaven, still pining away for his wife.

By the end of episode 5, Megan Hathaway, who dated Bo in high school way back in 1984 and was presumed dead, resurrects her love by aligning all three prisms to revive his frozen corpse. The very last scene shows Bo opening his eyes.

The Days staff left no stone unturned for fans who adore old-school soap opera drama.

Will there be a ‘Beyond Salem’ Season 3?

Thanks 2 everybody who joined us for Beyond Salem 2 ! We had so much fun preparing this for you and we’re happy you were able to come along for the ride! With any luck ,this is just the beginning of an amazing adventure. I love reading all the comments, there is so much history. — Peter Reckell (@peterreckell) July 18, 2022

No official announcements have been made for a Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 3 yet. But with four Emmy nominations for the streaming series, Peacock and NBC might want to explore a five-episode season 3. Or they could even integrate some of the characters and plots into the main series.

Peter Reckell’s character has some unresolved issues to deal with in any new incarnation of Bo. Reckell even hinted on Twitter that “with any luck, this is just the beginning of an amazing adventure.”

