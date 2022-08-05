‘Days of Our Lives’ Move Has Fans Worried About Other Soap Operas

Days of Our Lives moving from NBC to Peacock is massive news in the soap opera community. With the show set to bid farewell in September, three soap operas remain on cable. With the latest daytime TV changes, many fans wonder what this means for other drama series.

‘Days of Our Lives’ departure leaves three soap operas remaining

Soap operas are a popular program on daytime TV. Since 1949, viewers have tuned in on weekdays to watch the latest drama unfold with their favorite characters. At one time, there were over 10 soap operas on the air.

However, as years passed and TV viewing habits changed, the shows began to dwindle. The first major cancellation was Another World which ended its 35-year run in 1999. Since 2009, fans have watched Guiding Light, As the World Turns, All My Children, and One Life to Live get the ax.

Now with the recent announcement that Days of Our Lives is moving from NBC to Peacock, that leaves three soap operas. The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and General Hospital still remain, yet their futures are in question.

‘Days of Our Lives’ move has fans worried other shows will follow suit

Technology and societal changes have impacted soap opera viewing habits. While the shows are still popular with longtime viewers, it appears they’re becoming a dying breed. With many people using streaming services, the Days of Our Lives move to Peacock seems beneficial for both sides. However, many people don’t view it that way.

Days of Our Lives ending its 57-year run on NBC marks the end of an era in the soap opera world. With the latest shakeup in daytime TV, soap fans wonder what this means for the other shows. On a Reddit thread, fans discussed their fear that the programs would be canceled.

“One day, all soaps will be a thing of the past, unfortunately. I was so heartbroken when Guiding Light went away.” wrote one viewer.

“Soaps maintained their popularity all these years because they were generally cheap to produce. But these reality shows are just as cheap to make and draw more viewers, so I guess this was inevitable,” another commenter chimed in.

“I’m sure CBS will move B&B and Y&R to Paramount sooner than later…the good news is no commercials if you don’t want them,” another fan wrote.

Status of the three remaining soap operas

The news about Days of Our Lives has sparked interest in the status of the other soap operas. General Hospital, the longest-running soap opera on the air, is in its 59th season. According to TV Series Finale, no announcement has been made, but the show’s expected to be renewed for its 60th season.

As for The Young and the Restless, it’s renewed until 2024. Meanwhile, its sister soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, was renewed for two more seasons in March 2022. For the time being, the soap operas will remain with their homes on the CBS and ABC networks.

What happens when the contracts are up for renewal remains a mystery. Could General Hospital find a new home on Hulu while The Young and the Restless switch to Paramount? Time will tell if soap operas can maintain their network homes or move to streaming services.

