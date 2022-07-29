‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Sees John Krasinski Play a Major Superhero for the Second Time in 2022

Based on his role in The Office, John Krasinski might not seem like a shoo-in for a superhero role. But the actor formerly known as Jim Halpert has evolved into a star often associated with superhero storytelling. In DC League of Super-Pets, he voices an iconic DC Comics hero, making Krasinski two-for-two when it comes to surprise superhero appearances in 2022.

John Krasinski famously came close to playing Captain America

John Krasinski attends the “A Quiet Place Part II” World Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Of course, Krasinski famously had a brush with superhero stardom many years ago. The actor was on the shortlist to star as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. But he lost that role to Chris Evans, who went on to play the character for nearly a decade until 2019’s Avengers: Endgame epically ended Steve Rogers’ story.

Over the years, many Marvel fans have wondered “what if?” regarding this alternate casting choice as Captain America. Perhaps that’s why – in addition to his resemblance to the character in recent comics – many fans imagined Krasinski as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe instead. However, few fans expected things to play out the way they did.

The actor plays a surprising hero in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Krasinski made a surprise appearance in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as an alternate universe version of Mr. Fantastic. But fans’ excitement was soon squashed as Krasinski’s character was killed by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) just minutes after his introduction. Now Krasinski gets a second chance at superhero success with DC League of Super-Pets.

The new animated film – led by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart – follows a group of super-powered pets who must rescue the Justice League. And moviegoers might recognize Krasinski’s voice as Superman. The actor brings the same moral integrity to the character that he could have brought to Captain America. Keanu Reeves, Jameela Jamil, Jemaine Clement, John Early, Daveed Diggs, and Dascha Polanco voice the other Justice League members.

Could John Krasinski return as Mr. Fantastic or Superman?

Sam Raimi says Kevin Feige pulled the trigger on casting John Krasinski as #DoctorStrange2's Reed Richards ?



"[F]ans had a dream… And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, 'Let's make that dream come true.'"https://t.co/4auWBbyX1g pic.twitter.com/6zLP6Q5Odq — Screen Rant (@screenrant) June 27, 2022

Right now, the jury is still out on whether Krasinski will continue in an ongoing superhero role. Although his appearance marks Mr. Fantastic’s first appearance in the MCU, the actor played a version from another reality. So there’s no telling whether he’ll reprise the character in the main MCU or be replaced by another actor, which the MCU’s multiverse established as a real possibility.

Moreover, Krasinski could always shock moviegoers and take on a DC role. At the moment, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is without a Superman, as Henry Cavill’s future remains uncertain. Could Krasinski take his animated version to live action? It’s happened before: Zoë Kravitz played Catwoman in The Lego Batman Movie five years before starring in The Batman. Fans will just have to wait and see.

In the meantime, DC League of Super-Pets hits theaters on July 29, 2022.

