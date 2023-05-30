‘Deadliest Catch’: Where Is Edgar Hansen, Sig Hansen’s Brother, in 2023?

Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch Season 19 continues to show Sig Hansen as the captain of the F/V Northwestern. Sig’s entire family — including his daughter, Mandy — is involved in the crab fishing industry. And his brother, Edgar Hansen, was once a series regular. So, what happened to Edgar Hansen? Here’s where he seems to be in 2023.

Where is ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Edgar Hansen in 2023?

Fans who’ve kept up with Deadliest Catch through the years know all about Edgar Hansen. In season 9, he took over operations of the F/V Northwestern. Working closely with Mandy Hansen, Sig Hansen’s daughter, he led the vessel to successfully fish through the Alaskan waters. Oddly enough, he disappeared in season 15 without much explanation. His last formal appearance on the show was in August 2018.

So, what happened to Edgar? He pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in July 2018. After that, the Discovery Channel scrubbed him from Deadliest Catch.

As for where Edgar is in 2023, it seems likely that he’s still working with his brother on the F/V Northwestern. But the Discovery Channel carefully keeps him away from the cameras, as they don’t want to feature him in the series. Fans on Reddit believe they saw glimpses of him in Deadliest Catch Season 19, though, of course, the producers didn’t focus on him if he appeared in the background.

“I caught a glimpse of Edgar on the newest episode,” a fan on Reddit noted of season 19 episode 6, “Blood and Treasure.”

When another fan asked about Edgar’s whereabouts, another fan answered, “Never left really, just edited out/not filmed.”

Another fan asked if production was “doing a soft launch” of Edgar’s potential return. A fan answered, “I highly doubt it. I think it was more of an error from the production company.”

Edgar Hansen received a suspended jail sentence and court fines due to a sexual assault case

Before Edgar Hansen’s exit from Deadliest Catch, he received a hefty court sentence for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. He admitted to assaulting the girl for “sexual gratification,” he told the Seattle Times. Edgar was 47 years old at the time.

“I committed this assault for the purpose of my own sexual gratification,” the reality star wrote in an official statement. “I am very sorry for that conduct and I have commenced treatment to ensure that nothing like this assault ever happens again.”

Edgar received a 364-day suspended jail sentence and had to pay court fines of $1,653. In the end, he didn’t do time in prison, as he reached a plea deal with prosecutors in Washington state’s Snohomish County.

Sig Hansen remains a star of the series

While Edgar Hansen is no longer featured on Deadliest Catch, Sig Hansen certainly is. In season 19, the storylines often focus on Sig and Mandy Hansen aboard the F/V Northwestern. In 2019, Sig explained why he continues to fish on the Bering Sea.

“Well for me, I try to take after my father,” he explained to Fox News. “Norwegian background and very conservative. The American dream, for us, well, it’s just having a family operation. A small business, but it does well at times. We want to see a sustainable industry, so I can pass that down to my children. Now I have a grandson, and maybe someday he’ll partake. So it’s this passing down the torch, so to speak, for me has been the dream.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

Deadliest Catch Season 19 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

