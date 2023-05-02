‘Deadliest Catch’: Where Is Nick Mavar Jr. in 2023?

Discovery’s hit reality TV series, Deadliest Catch, continues with season 19 — and there are plenty of new cast members hitting the sea. Nick Mavar Jr. used to be a regular on the series, but he’s no longer starring on the show. Additionally, he filed lawsuits recently and had legal trouble years prior. So, where is Mavar in 2023? Here’s what to know.

What is Nick Mavar Jr. doing in 2023?

Nick Mavar Jr. was a deckhand on the F/V Northwestern on Deadliest Catch. Other crew members aboard the Northwestern included Captain Sig Hansen, Norman Hansen (engineer/deckhand), Karl Rasmussen (greenhorn), Matt Bradley (deckhand), Mandy (Hansen) Pederson (captain-in-training), and Clark Pederson (greenhorn). As a deckhand, Mavar was responsible for maintaining the Northwestern and its mechanical equipment. He starred in 98 episodes of the show.

So, what is Nick Mavar Jr. doing in 2023? Fans on Reddit looked up his current status, and it appears he maintains a family salmon boat. “[It] looks like he has a family salmon boat, from NickMavar.com: He’s been a crew member on the Northwestern for fourteen years, but in the summer he returns to Bristol Bay as captain of his family’s salmon boat, the Miss Colleen,” a fan wrote.

The fan also believed Mavar retired as a deckhand and remarried in 2021. And other fans also echoed the idea that he likely retired from his deckhand job. He’s currently around 58 years old. Yet another fan claimed they regularly saw Mavar in Bristol Bay, Alaska, in the summers.

“My best guess is he had a medical issue that forced himself to retire from crabbing,” another fan noted.

“I’ve been wondering if he retired,” yet another fan wrote. ‘Not sure that he was thrilled with Mandy as a captain-in-training.”

The ‘Deadliest Catch’ star filed a lawsuit after his appendix ruptured

Many Deadliest Catch fans assumed Nick Mavar Jr. retired after the emergency he went through with his appendix.

Mavar filed a lawsuit against Captain Sig Hansen seeking $1 million in damages for their “failure to have an adequate plan in place” to attain outside medical help during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to Mavar, a “delay in competent and adequate examination, testing, and diagnosis” caused his appendix to rupture while on the F/V Northwestern. After his appendix ruptured, doctors discovered a cancerous tumor. The complaint also alleged that the following infections and cancer treatments “would not have occurred had the appendix been removed prior to rupture.”

In response to the lawsuit, Hansen claims the liability lies with the production company as well as the subcontractor hired to provide medical aid. The Hansens are now seeking legal and medical payments in 2023 that are associated with Mavar’s injuries.

Nick Mavar Jr. was reportedly arrested in 2016

While Nick Mavar Jr. seems to keep himself under the radar in 2023, he was reportedly arrested in 2016. The Deadliest Catch deckhand was arrested for “suspicion of Assault 4th degree DVPA and Violation of the Uniformed Controlled Substance Act” in March 2016.

It remains unclear exactly what happened to lead to Mavar’s arrest. He was released from Skagit County Jail the day after his arrest and was due for another court appearance just days later. The news noted he had additional cases pending with the Skagit County Superior Court and the Anacortes Municipal Court.

Elements of this story were first reported by Anchorage Daily News and Skagit Breaking.

Deadliest Catch Season 19 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

