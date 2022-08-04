‘Deadpool 2’ Director Explains Why He Is Not Returning For ‘Deadpool 3’

Many Marvel fans have been wondering when or if Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) would make the jump into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool 3 appears to be gaining traction and the merc with a mouth could be making his return soon. However, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is not returning for the third entry and he explains why.

The first 2 ‘Deadpool’ movies were both massive hits

David Leitch | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Deadpool was the first superhero movie to prove R-rated superhero movies could do well at the box office. The first Deadpool, directed by Tim Miller, received acclaim from both audiences and critics with many loving Reynolds’ interpretation of the character. Miller did not return for the sequel, leaving the directing chair open for John Wick’s Leitch.

Deadpool 2 carried over that acclaim and outgrossed the original, earning over $785 million worldwide. The sequel continued Deadpool’s story, while also introducing new characters such as Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beetz). Leitch upgraded the action scenes in Deadpool 2 by bringing his eye-catching choreography and stuntwork to the franchise.

Director David Leitch reveals why he is not returning for ‘Deadpool 3’

Previous director David Leitch opens up about why he's not returning for #Deadpool 3.



"I think it was more we knew our dance cards were kind of full on both sides…And Marvel has calendars." https://t.co/rfV35iTBNt pic.twitter.com/XC27ImkfTU — Screen Rant (@screenrant) August 3, 2022

In addition to John Wick and Deadpool 2, Leitch has directed other action movies including Atomic Blonde and Hobbs & Shaw. However, Leitch has never directed a sequel to any of these films, even though some of them are in well-known franchises. During an interview with Uproxx, Leitch said that he did not return for Deadpool 3 due to circumstances and to focus on other projects.

“We had conversations about Deadpool 3, but I just was … I had things in the pipeline, too,” Leitch shared. “And it was never, ‘Hey, do you want to do it or not want to do it?’ or whatever. I think it was more we knew our dance cards were kind of full on both sides. And we have a window. And Marvel has calendars.”

“It’s probably more of what I’m doing and some circumstance. I love all of those worlds, and they’re all precious to me. Starting with John Wick. Chad has taken over that franchise and executed it beautifully. And Deadpool is amazing. And Atomic Blonde, I would love to go back. When I look back, I would love to go back to those worlds, but I think the way it’s worked out for me, or fate has brought me to this place, is that I get new opportunities and they’re really awesome, interesting, as well.”

Deadpool 3 is moving forward with Stranger Things director Shawn Levy attached to the project. Levy and Reynolds worked together recently on Free Guy and The Adam Project and are now bringing their collaborative energy to the MCU.

Leitch is still directing many other action movies

Leitch’s latest film, Bullet Train, is hitting theaters soon. The assassin thriller stars Brad Pitt as a hitman who is on a mission to capture and deliver a briefcase that’s on a bullet train. Unknown to him, there are several other parties after the briefcase who all have their own motives for getting it. Bullet Train also stars Sandra Bullock, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, and Bad Bunny.

Leitch is also directing The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling and Bang! with Idris Elba for Netflix. Bullet Train hits theaters on August 5.

