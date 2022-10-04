‘Deadpool 3’ and Taylor Swift: The Connection No One Saw Coming

Ryan Reynolds announced Deadpool 3 on Sept. 27 and revealed that Hugh Jackman would return in his role as Wolverine. Jackman said he wouldn’t return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Reynolds’s most recent video teased otherwise. Despite the hullabaloo about Jackman’s return, I’m currently more curious about this connection between Deadpool 3 and Taylor Swift. (My apologies to all the MCU diehards, but this must be addressed.) Don’t know what I’m talking about? Keep reading.

‘Deadpool 3’ and Taylor Swift – A wild conspiracy theory | Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A TikTokker noticed a few details tying the ‘Deadpool 3’ announcement to Taylor Swift

Let’s take a step back in time, all the way to November of 2021. The world was casually going about their lives when Swift decided enough was enough and released “Taylor’s Version” of her 2012 song, “All Too Well.” Actors Taylor Swift and Dylan O’Brien brought the song to life in a short film, and we all collectively lost our minds. Fans had suspected that Swift’s song detailed her relationship and subsequent breakup with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, but the short film added the cherry on top. Gyllenhaal had come under scrutiny for the relationship with Swift due to their large age gap.

Now, you’re likely wondering what on earth any of this has to do with Deadpool 3. Thanks to the internet and Swifties’ obsession with poring over any piece of content Swift releases, one TikTokker noticed a few minor details that the average viewer didn’t catch. Besides, why would Deadpool 3 have any connection to Swift anyways? Listen, in a sane world, it wouldn’t, but this is 2022, and anything goes.

Ryan Reynolds’s ‘Deadpool 3’ announcement was filmed in the same house as ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’

This eagle-eyed TikTokker noticed the bookcase behind Reynolds in the Deadpool 3 announcement and realized she’d seen it somewhere before. In a side-by-side video, she shows that it’s none other than the exact same bookcase seen in Swift’s short film.

She also instructs viewers to “pay close attention to the window over there,” in the screenshot of O’Brien. It’s a stained glass window. No big deal, right? Wrong. It’s the same window seen behind Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively (who Swift collaborated with on a recent song), in a photo she posted to her Instagram account.

We also see the same woods Swift used in “All Too Well” that Reynolds walks through in the announcement. Plus, we see the same kitchen and the same wall in both videos. All of you are probably now saying, “Great, they used the same house for both videos. Who cares?”

Well, first of all, I care. Secondly, everyone knows Swift never does anything by accident, and all of this leads to @Krystinbehannon’s big theory.

Is the ‘Deadpool 3’ announcement really just a vehicle for Taylor Swift to announce her visual album?

One of the best parts about being a Taylor Swift fan revolves around the fact that she’s constantly hiding little clues and messages in everything she does. That’s why @Krystinbehannon believes the Deadpool 3 announcement connects to Swift.

In her comments, @Krystinbehannon writes, “READ: it is their house. It’s not where Logan was filmed. MY theory is a longer form film Taylor, Blake, Ryan involved, possibly a visual album.”

Is this all just a really convoluted way for Swift to announce a visual album? No one knows yet. Are we still here for this wild conspiracy theory? Absolutely.

