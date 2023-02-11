‘Dear Edward’: Why Colin O’Brien Looks So Familiar

As the lead in the new Apple TV+ drama Dear Edward, Colin O’Brien plays a boy existing in the aftermath of tragedy. It’s a complex role, especially for one so young, and O’Brien shines. He landed the part after starring in a Stephen King project last year. Now, at only 14, the Dear Edward actor has two big projects coming up, including Wonka.

‘Friday Night Lights’ creator Jason Katims brings the book ‘Dear Edward’ to the screen

Based on the best-selling book by Ann Napolitano, Dear Edward sees O’Brien portraying the title character, a 12-year-old who’s the lone survivor of a plane crash. The series follows Edward as he moves in with his aunt (Taylor Shilling) and begins to process his grief. It also follows the crash victims’ loved ones — Dee Dee (played by Friday Night Lights star Connie Britton), Adriana (Anna Uzele), Linda (Amy Forsyth), and Kojo (Idris DeBrand) — and Edward’s neighbor Shay, played by Eva Ariel Binder.

Helming the project is Friday Night Lights showrunner Jason Katims. He also created the series Parenthood.

As was the case in the book Dear Edward, the series is a heart-wrenching look at the community built through grief and the life-altering effect of great loss. However, O’Brien reveals he didn’t read the book until after playing Edward — a suggestion from his mom, Screen Rant reports.

‘Dear Edward’ star Colin O’Brien and Taylor Shilling on Edward’s character

‘Dear Edward’ stars Connie Britton, Colin O’Brien, and Taylor Schilling | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Playing young Edward Adler, O’Brien describes his character as “a sweet, sensitive kid” who, when faced with overwhelming grief, “kind of leans into denial” and pushes people, especially his aunt, away, he tells Screen Rant.

In the series, Edward begins receiving loads of letters from others who are grieving — something O’Brien understands even at his young age. “People reach out to him because they want to connect [and] relate…,” the actor tells Buzz 360.

Over time, Edward learns to accept love and support again, but as anyone who has dealt with despair (which is everyone in some way or another) knows, it’s a complex issue. Each person relates differently and has a different journey with grief.

It’s a huge role for someone so young to tackle. Praising O’Brien to Screen Rant, Shilling (Orange Is the New Black) says, “one of the things that I love about Colin as an actor is that he’s able to think on his feet.” She adds that this quality allowed her young co-star to bring a sense of spontaneity to his scenes, making them go “beyond the page.”

This same quality can be seen in O’Brien’s earlier work, the 2022 screen adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, starring Donald Sutherland.

Colin O’Brien on his upcoming movies and meeting Timothée Chalamet on the ‘Wonka’ set

Timothée Chalamet took to social media to give us a glimpse of his look as Willy Wonka in the upcoming 2023 film, Wonka. pic.twitter.com/2OmmcqA8eM — IGN (@IGN) October 10, 2021

Up next for O’Brien are two huge projects: The Mothership, starring Halle Berry, and the highly anticipated Wonka, with Timothée Chalamet.

O’Brien plays the young version of Chalamet in Wonka, set before the beloved classic starring Gene Wilder and its Tim Burton remake starring Johnny Depp.

Asked about meeting Chalamet on the Wonka set, O’Brien exudes the same grounded sense of self that viewers see in his character in Dear Edward. “I did meet [Timothy Chalamet] on set once, but I didn’t get to work with him,” the actor explains to the AP. “He is a very nice guy, and I love his work.”

The Mothership and Wonka are due out in 2023, so viewers will see much more of O’Brien in the coming months.