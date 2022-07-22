Demi Lovato Was Allegedly Fat Shamed By a Co-Star and Friend

Demi Lovato has been in the spotlight since they were young, following a rise to fame on Disney Channel. After surprising fans with their strong singing voice, the actor embarked on a record-setting music career, releasing multiple hit songs such as “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Confident.”

Although Lovato has always projected a strong, resilient image, they have dealt with a lot behind-the-scenes – including substance abuse and an eating disorder. Over the years, the performer has been open about their journey to body acceptance. In that time, tabloids have tapped into this, with one claiming one of Demi Lovato’s supposed friends allegedly told them to lose weight for a TV gig.

Demi Lovato is an advocate as well as a singer and actor

Lovato has sold millions of records and sold-out tours. But amid incredible success, they dealt with plenty of health-related challenges. When they were 18, Lovato did their first stint in rehab. The star would ultimately turn to rehab facilities several times over the years.

Lovato has often discussed the difficulties of growing up in the spotlight and how the pressures of the entertainment industry contributed to their mental health. The singer once told Ellen DeGeneres that they had a tightly-controlled diet, with their team even keeping food away from them before and after performances. This led to songs like “Melon Cake.”

What did Simon Cowell allegedly say to Demi Lovato about their weight?

It wasn’t just Lovato’s team that made them feel shame about food. According to a 2013 Jezebel report, Lovato’s then-co-star and friend Simon Cowell, who worked with Lovato on The X-Factor, allegedly had much to say to the singer about their weight.

“Simon doesn’t expect Demi to be supermodel skinny, but he does want her to look like she’s in shape,” an insider claimed to the publication. “He’s set a weight-loss goal of 20 lbs. for Demi and asked her to work hard on it through the spring and summer.”

While the report remains unconfirmed, Lovato certainly has good reason to be upset with Cowell if the story is true. After all, just two years before Lovato’s stint on The X-Factor, they were hospitalized for reported issues with bulimia.

Lovato has been open about fat-shaming and body acceptance

Lovato hasn’t specifically spoken out about the alleged incident with Cowell. But they have talked many times about why fat-shaming is wrong. In early 2019, Lovato took to social media to slam a game developer who published an ad that Lovato believed used demeaning language toward women. Sharing a snapshot of the ad, Lovato took the company to task. “Why is this fat shaming bullsh*t on my feed?” they wrote. “So many things wrong with this ad. 1. You can be ‘pretty’ at any weight.”

They went on to call out Instagram. “With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app,” they wrote. “And shame on the game.” While Lovato has received some criticism due to their tireless advocacy for body positivity, the singer is undeterred in their quest to make social media a safer space for those who struggle with body positivity.

