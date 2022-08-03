Demi Lovato on ‘Holy Fvck’s ‘Religious Undertones’ and ‘Sexually Charged’ Title Track

Demi Lovato has long been a pop culture icon. The singer and actor has been in the spotlight since they were very young after rising to fame on the Disney Channel series Camp Rock. While Lovato has endured a lot, including stints in rehab and a long-standing battle with an eating disorder, they have always persevered. Early in the summer of 2022, the artist announced their eighth studio album, Holy Fvck. They’ve opened up several times about the album in the months since. And in a recent interview with SiriusXM, Demi Lovato revealed that Holy Fvck is one of the most personal, significant albums they have ever done, with plenty of “sexually charged” undertones.

Demi Lovato’s album ‘Holy Fvck’ drops in August

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1667 — Pictured: Musical guest Demi Lovato performs on Thursday, June 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

While Lovato teased the album for several months, it wasn’t until May 2022 that they made the official announcement. Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Lovato revealed that they made the album while abstaining from substances. “The best way to do that and the easiest way to do something the most authentic is to do it clean and sober,” Lovato said. “I made this album clean and sober. I can’t say that about my last album, but this one, I’m really, really proud about.”

A few weeks later, Lovato debuted the lead single from Holy Fvck, a tune called “Skin of My Teeth.” The tune has made waves with fans, with many praising the bold pop-punk sound and lyrics. With so much promise, Lovato’s fans are excited to hear the rest of the tracks on the upcoming album.

What did Demi Lovato say about the track ‘Holy Fvck’?

In a mid-July interview with SiriusXM, Lovato opened up about the title track of Holy Fvck. “The title track of the album is called ‘Holy Fvck,’ and the song was basically, I wanted to flip the phrase ‘holy f***’ on its head. And instead of just saying ‘holy f***,’ I wanted to write a song that says, ‘I’m a holy f***,'” Lovato dished. “It’s definitely a sexually charged song. But it’s really fun.”

They went on to discuss the rest of the album. “I felt like it was a great, eye-catching title track for the rest of the album,” they began. “There’s songs on the album that have kind of religious undertones. There’s songs on the album that have this dichotomy of good and bad. And that song kind of represented both.” Lovato said their label thoroughly supported their vision and encouraged their artistic expression despite the album’s NSFW content.

Demi Lovato is preparing for her tour in support of ‘Holy Fvck’

HOLY FVCK takes me back to my roots. It’s a body of work that’s unapologetically me, and I can’t wait to perform it on tour for you! ?



Signed CD’s available nowhttps://t.co/xBBx8UGaaT pic.twitter.com/6OyFNEqAFT — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 14, 2022

Ahead of the album’s release, Lovato will hit the road on tour to support their upcoming album. With this tour being Lovato’s first since 2018, many fans are thrilled about the opportunity to see the controversial artist in person. While some are complaining that Lovato’s tour doesn’t include enough stops in locations outside of the United States, the singer may add more dates as the tour progresses — especially if responses from fans are strong.

The newly-minted punk artist is going stronger than ever after so many ups and downs. And for longtime fans of Lovato’s, their latest album is proof of their resilience and determination.

