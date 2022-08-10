Demi Lovato Is Reportedly in a ‘Happy and Healthy Relationship’

Demi Lovato recently announced that Holy Fvck is scheduled to premiere in August 2022. Aside from music, this artist reportedly started a romance with a musician, with a source claiming Lovato is in a “happy and healthy” relationship. Here’s what we know about the “Skin of My Teeth” singer.

Who has Demi Lovato dated?

Demi Lovato is seen at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ | RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

She’s the artist behind “Cool for the Summer,” “Sorry Not Sorry,” and “What Other People Say.” Lovato got her start on Disney Channel, later branching out to focus on music. Growing up in the public eye, fans saw this musician go through several relationships, including one with Travis Cyrus of Metro Station.

After working closely with Joe Jonas for Disney Channel projects like Camp Rock, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, and Sonny With a Chance, Lovato started her whirlwind relationship with the Jonas Brother.

Although the relationship was short-lived, she maintained her close friendship with Nick Jonas, with the two embarking on tour together. For several years Lovato had an on-again, off-again relationship with That ’70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama.

The two officially split in 2016, releasing a joint statement on Instagram that they were better “as best friends.” Later, Lovato detailed her “love at first sight” experience in the 2017 documentary Simply Complicated.

Demi Lovato is in a ‘happy and healthy’ relationship, according to PEOPLE

Lovato is open with fans regarding her sexuality and gender identity. As of March 2021, this musician identifies as pansexual, sharing part of her identity during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off,” she told the host. “I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia. I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud.”

According to a source close to PEOPLE, the “Confident” singer is in a new relationship with a musician.

“It’s a really happy and healthy relationship,” says the insider. “He’s a super great guy.”

Lovato has not yet commented on this relationship or revealed who the alleged partner is.

Demi Lovato releases her album, ‘Holy Fvck,’ in 2022

Hot on the heels of 2021’s Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, Lovato announced her upcoming release Holy Fvck.

“Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you,” Lovato said in a statement. “This record is for you.”

The artist has already released some singles from this era, including “Skin of My Teeth” and “Substance” and their corresponding music videos. The full album will be available for streaming beginning Aug. 19. Until then, music by Lovato is available on most major music platforms.

RELATED: Demi Lovato’s Album ‘Holy Fvck’ Harkens Back to Her ‘Warped Tour Emo Days’