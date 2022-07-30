Demi Lovato Says Single ‘Skin of My Teeth’ Was a Response to Headlines

Demi Lovato is back on the scene and bigger than ever, with an upcoming album and several hot new singles. The singer has been through their fair share of controversy and drama. And they often expressed their thoughts through their music. And the bold sound of their 2022 song, “Skin of My Teeth,” proves why Lovato is such a force to be reckoned with. In a recent interview, the pop star opened up about “Skin of My Teeth,” revealing the deeper meaning behind the song and admitting that they wrote the single in response to certain headlines about them.

What did Demi Lovato say about the single ‘Skin of My Teeth’?

Lovato’s new album, Holy Fvck, is scheduled to drop on August 19, 2022. Over the past several months, Lovato has been teasing new songs from the album. In May, they shared the first single titled: “Skin of My Teeth.” The song dropped in June, and ever since, fans haven’t been able to stop talking about the fierce pop ballad, which hearkens back to Lovato’s teenage years.

In a recent interview with Audacy, Lovato opened up about their inspiration for the song, revealing why they knew it had to be the lead single for the album. “Because the first line… ‘Demi leaves rehab again.’ I wanted that to be the message of ‘yeah, I’m back, I’m out,'” the singer said.

“I saw the headlines of when I got out of treatment. And I just wanted to make a statement,” Lovato continued. The artist explained that their newest album is a “rebirth,” a project that allowed them to return to their punk-inspired roots. “Bringing that back is obviously the rebirth of my music,” they said. “But [also] as a person, spiritually, I’ve gone through a lot, and I’ve overcome a lot. And I feel like this is me being born again.”

Demi Lovato has dealt with conflicting media attention

Certainly, Lovato has a love-hate relationship with the media. When they announced the album, Lovato stated that when they worked on tHoly Fvck following a stint in rehab — meaning they’re “clean and sober.” Lovato’s journey to sobriety has been long and complicated, with the singer first dealing with substance abuse as a teenager.

Lovato also dealt with an eating disorder. Their body image issues stem from their time as a Disney star and being forced to fit a specific mold. Over the years, Lovato has called out problematic messages in the media — and has no problem going up against powerful corporations.

Demi Lovato heads out on tour

Lovato is currently hearing up for their Holy Fvck Tour, beginning on August 13. For fans in multiple countries, the tour is an opportunity to see the star back in stadiums after a hiatus of several years due to their 2018 overdose and the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s no doubt that Lovato is preparing to make waves again. Their powerful pop songs contain profound messages of strength, endurance, and transparency.

