What Is Demi Lovato’s Age in 2022? How Much Older Is Ex Wilmer Valderrama?

Demi Lovato is known for her incredible music, and she’s been open about her gender fluidity, drug abuse, and past relationships. Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama had a long relationship that spanned six years of her life, and fans suspect her new song, “29,” is about their age gap. So, what is Demi Lovato’s age in 2022, and how much older is Wilmer Valderrama?

Fans think Demi Lovato’s new song, ’29,’ is about her and Wilmer Valderrama’s age gap

Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato | Frazer Harrison/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Demi Lovato’s age gap with Wilmer Valderrama alarmed fans during their dating years. She first met Valderrama when she was 17 years old and he was 29. “I met him on Jan. 11 of 2010, and it was at a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms,” she said in her documentary, Simply Complicated, according to Fox News. “I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and he came in and sat down and I was like ‘I love this man’ and ‘I have to have him.’ But I was only 17, so he was like, ‘Get away from me.’ After I turned 18, we began dating.”

As for Lovato’s song lyrics, in “29,” she sings, “Petal on the vine/ Too young to drink wine/ Just five years of bleeders/ Student and a teacher/ Far from innocent, what the f*ck’s consent?/Numbers told you not to, but that didn’t stop you.”

“Finally 29/ Funny, just like you were you at the time/ Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy/ But was it yours or was it mine?/ 17, 29,” Lovato continues.

What is Demi Lovato’s age in 2022? What is Wilmer Valderrama’s age?

Is @ddlovato spilling some piping hot tea on @WValderrama in a new song? ?https://t.co/xUE7fKCiv6 — Audacy (@Audacy) August 4, 2022

Demi Lovato’s age when she started dating Wilmer Valderrama was cause for concern. So, how old is Demi Lovato in 2022?

The musician turns 30 on Aug. 20, 2022. Wilmer Valderrama turned 42 years old in January 2022, giving them a 12-year age gap.

Lovato never thought she’d make it to 30 years old. According to Teen Vogue, she began self-harming and binge-eating starting at 9 years old. “I lived fast and I was going to die young,” she said. “I didn’t think I would make it to 21,” she told American Way.

Lovato’s mother and grandmother struggled with eating disorders while she grew up. “Being around somebody who was 80 pounds and had an active eating disorder … it’s hard not to grow up like that,” she explained. “Hopefully, my kids won’t have it, but it’s kind of like addiction. It’s hereditary.”

How much older is Wilmer Valderrama than fiancée Amanda Pacheco?

Amanda Pacheco and Wilmer Valderrama | David Livingston/Getty Images

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama don’t seem to be in each other’s lives at all anymore. Valderrama is now engaged to Amanda Pacheco, a model and scuba divemaster. According to Parents, the two met in 2019 while he was working on the set of NCIS, and she was planning a move from Los Angeles to Miami. Pacheco didn’t end up making the move, though. She stayed in L.A. and the two got engaged nine months after meeting.

What is Wilmer Valderrama’s age compared to Amanda Pacheco? Valderrama is 31 years old, making Valderrama 11 years her senior.

So far in 2022, it appears they’re still engaged, as the pandemic pushed off their wedding. They have a child together, whom they welcomed in February 2021.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Demi Lovato on ‘Holy Fvck’s ‘Religious Undertones’ and ‘Sexually Charged’ Title Track