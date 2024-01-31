Demi Moore and her beloved Chihuahua, Pilaf, were a chic duo as they arrived to film a 'Good Morning America' segment.

Demi Moore exited her car and took onlookers’ breath away as the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans star arrived in Times Square. This morning, Good Morning America welcomed Moore as a special guest. However, the 61-year-old may have considered her tiny, long-haired Chihuahua, Pilaf, the most special visitor of all.

Demi Moore and dog, Pilaf, arrive at ABC’s Good Morning America in Times Square | 1st photo: James Devaney/GC Images; 2nd and 3rd photos: Jackson Lee/GC Images

As security escorted Moore into the building, photographers gathered to capture her urban chic look. The G.I. Jane star layered an oversized blazer over a black button-up and black leather midi skirt. Complemented by gold link earrings, a long gold necklace dangled past her lapel to mid-chest.

Demi Moore arrives to ABC’s Good Morning America | James Devaney/GC Images

A black leather bucket bag swung from Moore’s left hand as she walked toward Times Square Studios. Perhaps the mother of three’s cutest accessory was Pilaf, whose tongue adorably stuck out of her mouth. Moore received the female long-haired Chihuahua from one of her daughters.

Demi Moore and dog, Pilaf, arrive at ABC’s Good Morning America | 1st photo and 2nd photo: James Devaney/GC Images; Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Pilaf is red and tan, a rarer color variation of the beloved breed. She goes nearly everywhere with the Ghost star who calls Pilaf “the greatest gift that I’ve ever been given,” as Moore explained during her GMA interview that morning. “She’s been my traveling companion for the last almost two years now. She’s just magical.”

Demi Moore | 1st image: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; 2nd image: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Adding to her sleek aesthetic, Moore’s dark hair hung to her waist as she carried Pilaf. The Indecent Proposal star’s pin-straight locks drew the eye to her bright white leather boots.

Moore’s ’70s-inspired shoes paid homage to an earlier time, which she represents in Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Capote vs. the Swans. The FX drama highlights the feud between writer Truman Capote and his inner circle of Manhattan high-society friends, known as the swans.

Demi Moore on January 31, 2024 in New York City | Jackson Lee/GC Images

Moore portrays Ann Woodward. The socialite, showgirl, and model was married to banking heir William Woodward Jr. until his scandalous death in 1955.

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans also stars Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Molly Ringwald, Calista Flockhart, and Chloë Sevigny.