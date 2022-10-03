‘Devil in Ohio’: What Is the Series’ Theme Song?

Devil in Ohio is one of the latest entries into Netflix‘s ever-growing productions. The series hit Netflix in September 2022 and almost immediately made it to the top 10. Devil in Ohio follows a psychiatrist trying to help a young girl who escaped a cult.

The show’s memorable soundtrack meshes well with the series’ aesthetic. Find out what the theme song to Devil in Ohio is.

What is ‘Devil in Ohio’s theme song?

Although Devil in Ohio has a compelling storyline, its soundtrack has also enthralled fans. The show’s theme song is “Lessons of The Fire” by Bishop Briggs. This is the song viewers hear anytime the series starts and in the opening credits.

The song was written by Will Bates for Devil in Ohio and performed by the talented Briggs, whose voice creates a sense of darkness and horror, setting the right tone for the suspense thriller. “Lessons of The Fire” isn’t the only song Bates has worked on.

He also wrote “Salvation from The Dawn” with Maiah Manser. The song is featured in the show’s first, third, and eighth episodes.

‘Devil in Ohio’ has an impressive soundtrack

Will Bates is wonderful. And so is his music for the new @netflix mystery, cult thriller series, DEVIL IN OHIO. Plus, my @DreadCentral interview with him has an incredible twist ending.?https://t.co/ppT14zm8Cw pic.twitter.com/XpDTXHcPJ4 — The Rachel with the Crystal Reeves-age (@VinylGrrrl) September 26, 2022

The first episode of Devil in Ohio has four songs. Aside from “Salvation from The Dawn,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” features in the soundtrack for the first episode. NoSo’s “Honey Understand” and Fay Wolf’s “The Thread of the Thing” are also part of the first episode’s soundtrack.

Episode two of Devil in Ohio only has one song, “The Water is Wide,” performed by Deschanel. In episode three, “Salvation from The Dawn” shares the spotlight with Lipstick Jodi’s ‘do/ Say.’ Episode four sees Tan and Jaeger sing Sonny and Cher’s hit “I Got You Babe” at karaoke. Lelli’s “Roll My Eyes” also makes it onto the song list for episode four.

Episode five has four songs, starting with “MURDER ME” by Blood Red Shoes, followed by “Fatal” by Debby Friday. Peter & Paul & Mary’s “A Soalin” follows, and Southern Culture On the Skids’ “Devil’s Stomping Ground” closes the episode. Episode six of Devil in Ohio has two songs, “Violet” by Hole, and Wolf’s “The Water Is Wide.”

The seventh episode has the most songs. The episode opens with “I Guess You Get What’s Coming” by Cody Crump. Tan then sings Barbara Streisand’s famous hit “Don’t Rain On My Parade.” “Matinee” by REYNA and “Sit Down” by VINAI & HARRISON, and “Baby” by Donna Blue closes the episode.

The final episode contains “Salvation from The Dawn,” “The Gift of the Rose” by Elise McQueen and Isabella Summers, and “Shadow” by John Mark Nelson.

Devil in Ohio is based on a novel of the same name

Devil in Ohio is a limited thriller created by Daria Polatin based on a book of the same name for Netflix. The show starts when a teenager named Mae shows up in a hospital in Ohio with an inverted pentagram carved into her back.

Mae’s case sparks Dr. Suzanne Mathis’s curiosity, and she offers to house the young girl while looking for the right foster home for her. Later, Suzanne and her husband learn that Mae escaped a cult in the neighboring county.

Law enforcement has long tried to look into the cult but has failed due to the town’s sheriff and religious freedom issues. Mae’s presence begins to cause turmoil in the Mathis family. The series stars Emily Deschanel as Suzanne.

Why Women Kill star Sam Jaeger plays Deschanel’s character’s husband, Peter Mathis, a real estate developer. Gerardo Celasco appears as Detective Lopez, the detective in charge of Mae’s case, while Madeleine Arthur portrays the stoic, mysterious Mae.

Alisha Newton, Xaria Dotson, and Naomi Tan play Suzanne and Peter’s daughters, Helen, Jules and Dani, respectively.

