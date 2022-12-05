DeVon Franklin on Reality of Heartbreak Since Divorce From Meagan Good

Divorce happens all the time in Hollywood, but many were rooting for Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin. The Nickelodeon alum wed the Seventh Day Adventist Pastor in 2012 and devoted her life to her marriage and projects of substance. She credited Franklin with restoring her faith in love and accepting her for who she is. Ultimately, the pair split. And Franklin is opening up about where he stands a year later.

DeVon Franklin admits he never thought he’d be divorced

Franklin and Good announced their split after nine years of marriage in a joint Instagram post in Dec. 2022. “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” the post begins. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.” Their divorce was finalized within months.

A year after the split, Franklin is opening up about what his life looks like now. In an appearance on the upcoming Dec. 5 episode of Red Table Talk, he says he didn’t expect to be divorced from Good.

“[I’m on the] other side of a marriage that did not work,” he tells the roundtable. “It changes everything… I just bought a piece of property, first piece of property. In the contract: ‘DeVon Franklin, an unmarried man.’ I might as well broken down. Because I never saw this moment. When we said I do, there was never a moment when we were thinking, ‘I don’t. So to live in the ‘I don’t,’ you don’t know what it’s like until you do.”

Why the former couple split

Fans of the couple were shocked by their split, especially because throughout their marriage, they put on a united front and were seemingly a business, even co-authoring a book and participating in joint interviews. But a source told PEOPLE Magazine that the split was “a long time coming.” “Their work schedules often kept them apart, and they just haven’t been spending a lot of time together this past year,” the source explained. “When they did have time in their schedules, it’d often just be hours that they would be able to spend quality time together.”

The pair were married within a year and a half of dating. “They moved really quickly when they first got together, and DeVon fell super hard for her,” the source added. “It’s sad, but it’s been a long time coming. Meagan is really busy with work right now and is doing her best to stay positive. After so long together, it’s a big life change for both of them obviously.”

The coronavirus pandemic only escalated things. “Due to their busy work schedules and filming in different states, they didn’t see each other that much even before COVID,” the source added. “Then they spent a massive amount of time together, but after that, they barely saw each other.”

Meagan Good says the split is her biggest heartbreak

Good has kept busy with work. She turned 40 a few months before the divorce filing and noted that she was optimistic about the future despite her heartbreak. She told xoNecole that the divorce is “the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.” Still, she has hopes of becoming a mother in the next chapter of her life.