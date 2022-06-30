DeVon Franklin’s Advice to Couples Amid Finalized Divorce From Meagan Good

While many celebrity relationship splits are nasty, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin’s divorce is quite the contrary. The couple announced ahead of the 2021 holiday season that they were going their separate ways after nearly a decade of marriage. Good is currently filming Season 2 of the Amazon Prime series Harlem, while Franklin will be appearing on the upcoming season of Married at First Sight as an expert.

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good | Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Frito-Lay North America

DeVon Franklin gives advice to couples on new season of ‘MAFS’

Franklin is taking his own experience from his 9-year marriage to advise the couples on the forthcoming season of MAFS. He says the main thing he learned that he wants to pass on to other couples to get through their issues is accountability.

Source: YouTube

“Resist the temptation to place blame, take responsibility,” he said in a recent interview, per The Jasmine Brand. “Sometimes in relationships it’s very easy to say ‘Oh, that person’s the problem, no, look in the mirror and say ‘what’s my part in this and what can I do to make change in myself?’”

While his own marriage wasn’t forever, he still has hopes that others can have better success. “I have a lot to offer,” he added. “And that I am passionate about love, I am passionate about relationships, and I do want to see people find their person. Everything I’ve been through, I’ve found that all of that helps not only myself but others.”

He nearly turned down the chance to be an expert on the show because of his divorce

Franklin is one of two new experts on the show, though he didn’t play a part in matching the couples on the San Diego season. Instead, Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz evaluated the season 15 applicants, conducted home visits, and ultimately paired up 10 singles. Franklin will seemingly appear and begin working with the couples after the honeymoons are up.

The film and television producer says he was hesitant to participate because of his own divorce but ultimately chose to continue in the process. “A lot of times that voice in our heads is our worst enemy. It tries to talk us out of what God is trying to talk us into,” he wrote in part in an Instagram post. “I was trying to get through this life perfect and without failure, now I’m just living to get through it truthfully and if what I’ve learned about love and relationships can help someone, then I’m here for it.”

The divorce between DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good appears to be amicable

Good and Franklin’s divorce is one of the quickest and non-toxic in Hollywood history, with everything settled within just a few months. Radar Online reports that Good star will now be known as Meagan Monique Good. Franklin listed the date of marriage as June 16, 2012, and the date of separation as Aug. 21, 2021. Despite the shock to fans, a source told People that the split was a “long time coming,” noting they hadn’t been spending much time together.

The settlement is pretty clean. Both agreed they have no community property or assets, as well as no shared debts. They have also agreed to waive the right to seek or receive spousal support from each other, and neither has the right to go back to court in the future seeking a change in support.

RELATED: How Meagan Good is Feeling Since Shocking Divorce Filing From Husband, DeVon Franklin