Music competition shows come and go. Not all are built to last. But The Voice has been discovering big-name music stars for over a decade. Fans of Dan + Shay often wonder whether the popular country duo’s members got their start on the show. Although the two singers did not compete on The Voice, they were involved in the show.

The duo Dan + Shay is a country sensation

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay | Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay met in a rundown Nashville home in December 2012. The two immediately hit it off. However, meeting in Music City, USA, was no accident. Both were country musicians.

But Neither Smyers nor Mooney was originally from Nashville. Smyers is a Pennsylvania native, and Mooney is from Arkansas, Country Fancast reports. The two arrived in Tennessee separately but ended up collaborating to become one of the city’s musical success stories.

In 2018, six years after the two met, they released their self-titled album, Dan + Shay. It reached levels most artists only dream about and produced multiple number-one songs, including “Speechless” and “Tequila.” The duo went on to perform it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Tequila” also won them a Grammy Award.

Did Dan + Shay get their start on ‘The Voice’?

Many people seem to think Dan + Shay got their start on The Voice. Though the Grammy-winning singer-songwriters are talented enough to have won the competition, they never appeared as contestants. However, Blake Shelton tapped them to serve as coaches for The Voice Season 20. So that’s likely why many people think the two stars got their start on the show.

In addition, some fans might have thought Dan + Shay got their start on The Voice because of their relationship with Blake Shelton. The two worked with the country legend before their Voice tenure. Before Dan + Shay even had an album, they toured with Shelton. That was back in 2012, when the duo got their start. Shelton gave them a tour slot, and they made a great impression. Although Smyers and Mooney were essentially nobodies, they said Shelton treated them with respect and kindness.

People also wonder if the 2 country artists are brothers

Like most celebrities, Dan + Shay are the subjects of plenty of rumors. Some fans think the two got their start on The Voice. That isn’t the case.

Another rumor? Some people believe Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are brothers. Many fans have asked if the two are related. They’re not.

According to Country Fancast, the two are best friends. When they met, their personalities and interests clicked immediately. They wrote dozens of songs in the first months of their relationship and then perfected them over the course of years. The two toured and performed any chance they could. It took a long time for their hard work to earn them the success they deserve. The two clearly love music and share a brotherly bond.

