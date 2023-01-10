Did Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz Ever Date in Real Life?

Cameron Diaz is now a household name. But many remember her star-making role in 1994’s The Mask alongside Jim Carrey. The actors got close and have remained friends over the years, but did their relationship ever get romantic?

Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz’s roles in ‘The Mask’

The Mask tells the story of a mild-mannered man, played by Carrey, whose personality (and face) change when he puts on a mysterious mask. Diaz plays a nightclub singer who falls in love with the charismatic and green-faced version of Carrey’s character.

Her role in The Mask made her a star overnight and the movie went on to gross over $350 million. She and Carrey quickly became close while filming, and their onscreen chemistry is undeniable. But did they ever date?

Why fans think Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz dated

Carrey and Diaz have made no secret of their friendship and the closeness they felt while filming. Diaz gushed about the process of making the movie, as well as how Carrey and the rest of the cast and crew celebrated her 21st birthday with her.

“I turned 21 on the set of that film, and I’ll never forget it, because, obviously, you turn 21 and you’re like ‘Wooo, 21!'” Diaz said in a 2014 interview. “And we were working nights, so Jim [Carrey] kind of helped me celebrate. The whole crew helped me celebrate that night.”

Adding fuel to the dating rumor fire was that Diaz split from her longtime boyfriend, Carlos De La Torre shortly after making The Mask. Many thought she and De La Torre broke up because of a budding romance between Diaz and Carrey.

However, there is no proof that the actors have ever been anything more than friends. After her breakup with De La Torre, Diaz started a romance with actor Matt Dillon. She and Carrey are still friends, and it’s unlikely things ever took a romantic turn between them.

Jim Carrey gave Chris Isaak a taste of his own medicine during an uncomfortable award show moment with Cameron Diaz

Carrey demonstrated his loyalty to his friend at the 1995 MTV Movie Awards. Diaz was presenting the award for Best Kiss alongside singer Chris Isaak. A video of the uncomfortable moment went viral on TikTok recently.

In the clip, Isaak puts his arm around Diaz and leans in as she pulls away. The actor continues to read the script off the teleprompter while trying to pull away from Isaak as he leans closer. The singer then forcibly kissed the uncomfortable Diaz.

Coincidentally, Carrey was among the Best Kiss Award winners that year, along with Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly. The actor took the opportunity to give Isaak a taste of his own medicine, pulling the singer into his arms.

While there’s no footage of Carrey kissing Isaak, it appears he did. As the actor walks away, an upset Isaak can be seen wiping his mouth. Many have hypothesized that Carrey paid Isaak back for his unwanted advances toward Diaz.