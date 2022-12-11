Did Miriam Haart Call Batsheva and Ben’s Divorce in Season 1 of ‘My Unorthodox Life’?

When season 1 of My Unorthodox Life premiered, Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein were happily married. Season 1 dabbled in their marital issues, but things seemed pretty stable. By the time season 2 premiered on Netflix, Batsheva and Ben’s divorce was a done deal, and they had moved on. Batsheva began dating, and Ben traveled and started fresh in a new apartment. There isn’t much drama surrounding their divorce, especially if you compare it to the legal mess that is Julia Haart’s divorce from Sergio Scaglia. Still, another Haart family member might have called the divorce in an early episode of the series. Miriam Haart appeared to know that the couple’s marriage would end before Batsheva and Ben knew it themselves.

Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein announced their separation in November 2021

Batsheva and Ben married when they were just 19 years old. While not uncommon in ultra-orthodox religious communities, their age at the time of their wedding may have influenced their divorce. In November 2021, Us Magazine published an article announcing the couple’s split. Days later, they made a public statement. Batsheva and Ben noted that there was nothing salacious behind their decision to part ways. They said that they had grown separately over the years.

Batsheva Weinstein and Ben Weinstein. | Netflix © 2021

In season 2 of My Unorthodox Life, Batsheva delved deeper into the couple’s decision to separate. She noted that Ben’s interest in keeping kosher and starting a family led to their separation. Ben was interested in a more traditionally religious path, and Batsheva was not.

Miriam Haart may have predicted that the couple’s marriage wouldn’t work

Batsheva’s younger sibling, Miriam Haart, is nothing like her. Miriam has opted to completely leave her faith, like her mother, Julia Haart, and is attempting to carve out her path. The Stanford graduate is interested in developing apps that empower women and came out as bisexual, much to the chagrin of her older sister, who called her sexuality “a phase.”

Miriam Haart | Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Despite being years younger than Batsheva and never married, she might have had more insight into Batsheva’s marriage than even Batsheva. In season 1 of My Unorthodox Life, when Ben and Batsheva seemed happy enough, Miriam eluded to the union not lasting. She suggested Batsheva was too good for Ben. Batsheva insisted her little sister didn’t know what she was talking about, but clearly, she did.

Fans of ‘My Unorthodox Life’ weren’t thrilled with Miriam when she called out Batsheva and Ben’s marriage, though

While Miriam may have been right about Batsheva and Ben’s marriage, fans weren’t particularly thrilled with how she opted to share her opinion. During season 1, fans took to social media to discuss Miriam, and several noted that the 22-year-old had overstepped her boundaries when suggesting Batsheva was too good for Ben.

Miriam Haart, Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein | Netflix © 2021

While Miriam Haart was right that their marriage was troubled, her statement about Ben not being good enough for Batsheva doesn’t sit right with fans. Ben was a decent guy for all intents and purposes. Sure, he had issues with Batsheva’s growing disinterest in their faith. He also struggled with her desire to wear pants. Still, it was clear, based on the footage, he was working to understand Batsheva. He didn’t blindly refuse to see where she was coming from. The marriage didn’t work out, but Miriam’s assessment of Ben still seems harsh.