How Diddy Potentially Inspired Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Guest Attire

There’s no relationship in Hollywood history quite like Diddy and Jennifer Lopez’s whirlwind romance. The two were together briefly, but their relationship contributed massively to pop culture pandemonium, especially in terms of celebrity entanglements. Diddy is credited by many for upping Lopez’s profile, specifically as it relates to her career and personal fashion sense. Apparently, he may continue to be inspirational in her personal life, as some speculate her wedding attire reflects Diddy’s signature party look.

Diddy’s all-white party may have inspired Jennifer Lopez’s wedding attire requirements

Affleck and Lopez officially-officially tied the knot in August, a month after getting hitched in a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The wedding came nearly 20 years after the original 2003 nuptials were canceled, and a year after rekindling their old flame. Affleck and the Selena star exchanged nuptials at his 87-acre estate in Georgia, the same location they were set to wed in 2003.

The wedding took place over a three-day weekend spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends, and other high-profile celebrities in attendance. Lopez wore a Ralph Lauren dress that was made in Italy for the ceremony. The dress was a mermaid-style fit, with her hair in a sleek bun.

Guests wore all-white, which traditionally is frowned upon. But the guest attire may have been inspired by Lopez’s ex-boyfriend, Diddy. He is famous for his annual all-white parties, typically held over Labor Day weekend. The former pair dated for two years, from 1999-2001.

The hip-hop mogul’s all-white party was the signature event in Hollywood for over a decade

If Lopez did get the all-white memo inspiration from her time with Diddy, it’s hard for anyone to be mad at her. For starters, everyone at the wedding looked stunning and in sync, making for even better photos. Outside of that, Diddy’s all-white parties are legendary.

The first one kicked off in the Hamptons in 1998, a year before he and Lopez hit it off. It was Diddy’s way of merging his hip-hop bachelor party guy persona with his new upper echelon lifestyle, mingling with the biggest names in Sag Harbor, New York. Anyone who was somebody at the time – whether in business or entertainment – received an invite. But there was one rule: dress entirely in white or be refused entry. Martha Stewart, Ashton Kutcher, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Aretha Franklin are just a few of the celebs who attended over the years.

According to a profile on the parties in andscape, over the next 11 years, his all-white parties hopped from one exclusive location to the next, including Beverly Hills, California and Saint-Tropez, France. For the two years of their relationship, Lopez was there front and center.

Diddy has also been part of Jennifer Lopez’s style journey

Both have been open about how Diddy was instrumental in helping mold her iconic style during their courtship. Of her infamous Grammy dress, Diddy said, “We were all just having such a great time in fashion and pushing the fashion envelope and we were just stepping up our game,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “I thought it was going to really change the game as far as for her and fashion. But I didn’t know how big it was going to be, but it was a great moment for her. She deserves it, she’s one of the flyest out there.”

