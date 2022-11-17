Diddy Reflects on His ‘Forever’ Love for Kim Porter on the Anniversary of Her Death

Sean “Diddy” Combs might be currently romantically linked to rapper Yung Miami, but in the late ’90s and early ’00s, Diddy was in a committed relationship with actor Kim Porter. In November 2018, Diddy — along with countless others around the globe — mourned Porter’s sudden death. Four years later, Diddy hasn’t forgotten his deep love for Porter.

Kim Porter and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs | Johnny Nuñez/WireImage

Diddy’s wife Kim Porter died in 2018

Diddy first began his on-again, off-again relationship with Kim Porter back in 1994. At the time, Diddy’s fledgling record label Bad Boy Records was on the brink of success thanks to Diddy’s signee and friend, The Notorious B.I.G., who released his debut album Ready to Die that year. Diddy raised and adopted Porter’s son Quincy, whom she had with singer Al B. Sure!; together, they had a son named Christian in 1998 and twin daughter D’Lila Star and Jessie James in 2006. They split for good in 2007.

Kim Porter died of pneumonia in November 2018. Her death came after she complained to doctors that she had a sore throat.

“Three days before she passed, she wasn’t feeling well. She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick,” Diddy recounted in a 2019 interview with Essence magazine. “One night I was checking on her, and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’ She actually said that to me before she died.”

Diddy paid tribute to Kim Porter on the fourth anniversary of her death

On Nov. 15, 2022, Diddy took to Instagram to commemorate the fourth anniversary of Porter’s death. “Today we celebrate you on your rebirth day,” he captioned his post. “I pray y’all get to experience a love like this. I miss you and I love you forever.”

He went on to share a video marking their relationship. “Everyday we celebrate you and thank God for blessing us with the time we shared together,” he wrote. “Thank you for making me smile for a life time. You’ve made me a better father and a better man. I’m so grateful for all the moments, the memories, the laughs, and the love. Once upon a time!! LOVE YOU FOREVER [Kim]!! And they all lived happily ever after!!!”

Diddy felt that God played a part in his relationship with Porter

Diddy’s 2019 Essence cover story highlighted the rapper and music executive alongside his daughters, including those he had and raised with Porter. When reflecting on their relationship, Diddy claimed that he felt a divine presence between them every time he was with her.

“There was total trust,” Diddy said honestly. “Whenever I was around her, I felt as though God had his hand in it. I always felt like God had sent her. Nobody could love me the way she loved me, especially as, you know, as crazy as I acted. I mean, she loved me through some real s***.”

He opened up about how fatherhood has changed since Porter’s death in a 2022 interview with Yung Miami on her podcast Caresha Please. “Fatherhood has been really, really real because I was like a part-time father. Kim and Sarah and everybody had everything held down, and then just losing Kim, it was just like [in a snap] I was a full-time father,” he said. “My life is really like going crazy right now. It’s really, really real going from just being on a road to having to raise three girls, and I’ve never been in this situation.”

RELATED: Diddy on Kim Porter’s Death: ‘I Hope I Can Find Somebody Who Can Love Me Like That Again’