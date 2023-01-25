Diddy Once Shared He Didn’t Want Anymore Kids Until Marriage

Rapper and business mogul Diddy has created quite the large family over the years. He’s currently the father of several children, though he once made a personal vow not to have anymore kids. At least until he was wedded.

What Diddy once felt he should’ve done for his kids more

Diddy has always recognized the responsibilities and importance of fatherhood. The veteran record producer has raised six children he shares with several mothers, and he still describes raising them as an unbelievable experience.

“It’s really surreal to have six kids, three boys and three girls,” he said in an interview with Revolt. “You made them, and they act like you, look like you, but they really, really need you. Like, you can’t just have them and they’re gonna be alright. This is your most taxing job, especially on the mothers. But it’s the biggest responsibility that you have. And for me it’s the most gratifying.”

But the responsibilities of fatherhood might have taken a bit of adjusting to given Diddy’s ambition. In a 2006 interview with Oprah, he shared what he felt his children would say about him.

“They would say I’m fun to be with. On the flip side, they would say that I’m very busy,” he said.

Diddy felt he wasn’t available to them as much as he should’ve been. Especially since he wanted to prepare them for the world. It was something he sought to change.

“I know what’s waiting for them out there, so I want to be sure they’re ready. I also have to give credit to the two mothers of my children [Justin’s mother is Misa Hylton-Brim; Christian’s is Kim]. They are both amazing,” he added. “We have a partnership in raising them. That’s why they’re incredible, pleasant, charming kids. My children are my proudest moment. Like me, they’re chameleons, as comfortable in the Hamptons as they are in the streets of Harlem.”

Diddy wanted to avoid having anymore children until marriage

Diddy once confided that his six children came from three different relationships. Although at the time, he wasn’t married when his children were born.

“Opportunity wasn’t really knocking at my door for marriage,” Diddy once quipped on Friday Night With Jonathan Ross.

However, he made it a point to assert that he didn’t support having children with a partner he wasn’t married to. But his own relationship situation wasn’t ideal when his children were born.

“I don’t condone having children out of wedlock, but they were my circumstances and I’m a proud father and I take care of them. I’m involved in their lives and I take care of the mothers of my children. When the day comes, I’ll get married.”

Still, Diddy made a promise he would only entertain having more children under 1 condition.

“I’m not gonna have any more kids until I get married,” he said.

He’s gotten a bit close to marriage once before, but he hasn’t made the commitment to anyone just yet.

Diddy has welcomed a seventh child into his family

Diddy recently added another loved one to his large family. Not too long ago, the rapper announced the birth of his seventh child through Twitter.

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest,” he wrote on Twitter.

The newborn is named after Diddy himself, who legally changed his middle name to Love in 2017.