Diddy and Yung Miami Clean Out Their Instagram Pages Amid Breakup Rumors

Rappers Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs have seemed to be romantically linked since first stepping out together in 2021. They’ve been spotted together frequently and sometimes give each other gifts, and have treated each other like their significant other. But they’ve also seemed to have split several times, leaving some to wonder the status of their ever-changing relationship.

Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs | Prince Williams/WireImage

Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship status has been confusing to many

Yung Miami opened up about her relationship in a September 2022 interview with XXL magazine, revealing that their connection resembles an open relationship.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” she said of the arrangement. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” she continued. “I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

She went on to gush about how Diddy was more than just a romantic partner, having her back with everything she does.

“He’s supportive and I feel like he brings a different side of me that — I won’t say that I didn’t know that I had — he brings out a better side of me. He dig deeper into me to say, ‘OK, you’re this and you’re that. And you don’t need this, you have that,’” she said. “He brings out the better qualities of myself. That’s one thing I love about him. He brings out more confidence in me.”

Diddy wiped Yung Miami from his Instagram, but Yung Miami has photos of them together

In November 2022, rumors began swirling that Yung Miami and Diddy had broken up after Diddy reportedly lowered Miami’s monthly credit card limit. According to Complex, 50 Cent chimed in on the rumors by sharing an Instagram post teasing Diddy that he would snatch up Yung Miami if given the chance. Diddy also removed any evidence of Yung Miami on his Instagram page.

Yung Miami, meanwhile, put the rumors to rest. She’s kept photos of them on her page, including a post of several photos of the two together captioned “I love the way you make ME feel.” She also shared photos of her at home surrounded by red roses and rose petals with the caption “The way you make me feel these days.” According to Madame Noire, she shared the note that the flowers came with on her Instagram Stories, which was sent by “Papi” — her nickname for Diddy.

Yung Miami and Diddy’s careers in 2022

Yung Miami’s career as a media mogul has taken off in 2022 following the success of her podcast Caresha Please on Diddy’s Revolt network. Diddy was her first guest on the show when it premiered in June 2022. It tied with the popular show Drink Champs for Best Hip Hop Platform at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Diddy, meanwhile, has also been working in 2022. He hosted the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in May, and shortly thereafter, he announced the founding of a new record label, Love Records. He also signed a one-album recording deal with Motown; his last album released was 2006’s Press Play.

RELATED: Yung Miami Says She and Diddy are ‘Single’ But ‘Dating Each Other’