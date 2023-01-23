What Diddy’s Son King Combs Has to Say About Being a ‘Nepo Baby’

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been a music mogul for three decades, launching his Bad Boy Entertainment record label in the early 1990s and eventually becoming a rapper himself. Diddy’s son, Christian Combs, has followed in his dad’s footsteps, becoming a rapper himself under the name King Combs. And like many people in the entertainment industry with successful careers today, Combs was born with an upper hand as the son of the second-richest man in hip-hop. When it comes to being labeled a “nepo baby,” Combs shared his thoughts about his unique privilege.

Christian ‘King’ Combs and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Diddy’s son King Combs is ‘keeping Bad Boy alive’

Diddy first launched Bad Boy Records after parting ways with Uptown Records in 1993, and his first signee was none other than The Notorious B.I.G. Over the years, a number of high-profile artists and groups have been signed the label, including Total, 112, Faith Evans, Ma$e, Danity Kane, Foxy Brown, and Diddy’s longtime girlfriend Cassie. Current signees to the label include Janelle Monáe, Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana, and of course, King Combs. Quincy, a.k.a. Diddy’s adopted son Quincy Taylor Brown, is also signed to the label.

In late 2022, however, Diddy admitted that Bad Boy Entertainment had taken a break, with its artists relying on other labels they’re signed to to support their music. Diddy and King Combs sat down with Billboard in December 2022 to speak about their careers and Bad Boy Entertainment, and just how Combs is carrying the Bad Boy mantle on his own at the moment.

“I had stopped Bad Boy. Sometimes you gotta leave the game when it’s hot, you know? A lot of things were changing with streaming and everything,” Diddy explained.

“One day I woke up and he had a Bad Boy chain on,” Diddy said of his son. “I’m like, ‘Bro, Bad Boy is on pause for a second.’ He’s keeping Bad Boy alive and taking it to the next level without even no coaching or prompting from me.”

Diddy’s son King Combs’ thoughts on being a ‘nepo baby’

The conversation around nepotism babies in Hollywood and entertainment gained steam in December 2022 after a Vulture article explored the vast network of children of celebrities across industries. When asked by TMZ in January 2023 what he thinks about the idea of being a nepo baby, King Combs was frank with his thoughts.

“Heavy is the head that wears the crown so [I] got a big legacy to [live] up to,” he said. “Right now, Bad Boy, we number one. Let’s go, baby.”

“I feel like I’m blessed,” he added. “I’m gonna take the legacy far — further and further. Bad Boy for life, you know what it is.”

Combs’ response when asked if he has a message for the haters was to quote his own song, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.” “Can’t stop, won’t stop, never stop,” he said. “Stop hating — that’s it.”

King Combs and Diddy’s careers today

Besides rapping, King Combs has also taken his talents elsewhere. He appeared in the 2020 Savage X Fenty fashion show, modeling the lingerie brand’s newly-launched men’s clothes.

Diddy, meanwhile, has been dipping his toes back in the music world with singles “Gotta Move On” and “Sex in the Porsche.”