Dire Straits Did Something on the Charts That The Beatles and Rolling Stones Never Could

The Beatles and The Rolling Stones remain two of the most influential classic rock bands. The Fab Four sent several songs to the top of the charts, and the Stones also scored several No. 1 hits. Though not mentioned in the same breath, Dire Straits accomplished something the Beatles and Stones never could.

(l-r) Beatles bassist Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, Dire Straits guitarist Mark Knopfler, David Bowie, Mark King, and Bryan Adams | Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Dire Straits released ‘Brothers in Arms’ in 1985

Dire Straits lead guitarist and singer Mark Knopfler was nearly 30 years old when the band released their self-titled debut album in 1978. The single “Sultans of Swing” performed well on both sides of the Atlantic, but it was nothing compared to what happened seven years later.

They made seven other albums in their career, but Dire Straits’ 1985 record Brothers in Arms was practically a greatest hits package.

The opening triumvirate of “So Far Away,” “Money for Nothing,” and “Walk of Life” were some of the biggest hits of the mid-1980s. Just saying “Money for Nothing” instantly conjures the thunderous opening drum solo, Knopfler’s chunky guitar riff, the high-pitched “I want my / I want my MTV” refrain performed by Sting, and one of the most iconic music videos ever created.

“Money for Nothing” was Dire Straits’ only No. 1 single in the United States. Still, with Brothers in Arms, Dire Straits did something in their native England that The Beatles and Rolling Stones never could.

Dire Straits had 4 top-20 singles from 1 album, which The Beatles and Rolling Stones never did

It’s likely no artist will ever surpass The Beatles’ extensive list of No. 1 hits and charting singles. (Not the least of which is that the physical format is all but dead). The Stones were no slouches on the charts, either. Yet Dire Straits outperformed both with Brothers in Arms.

According to the Official Charts Company, the album produced four top-20 singles in England.

“So Far Away” peaked at No. 20 in April 1985

“Money for Nothing” reached No. 4 in July

“Brothers in Arms” climbed to No. 16 in October

“Walk of Life” ascended to the No. 2 spot in January 1986

A fifth single, “Your Latest Trick,” landed just outside the top 25 nearly a year after Brother in Arms’ release date.

Meanwhile, the Fab Four and Stones never had that many singles from one album land on the charts. The Beatles had four albums produce multiple top-20 singles, per Official Charts: Please Please Me, A Hard Day’s Night, Help!, and Magical Mystery Tour. The two soundtracks/movie albums produced a pair of No. 1 hits for the Fab Four. Five Stones albums had two singles that even landed on the English charts, let alone in the top 20.

The Beatles and Stones both worked frantically throughout the 1960s. They recorded non-album singles and records so quickly that they didn’t necessarily need to release a string of singles. The Stones’ pace slowed down in the 1970s. They also didn’t have to worry about revenue from singles since their albums and concerts generated a ton of money.

Still, it’s impressive and unbelievable that Dire Straits produced four top-20 singles with Brothers in Arms while The Beatles and Rolling Stones never did.

What happened to Straits’ lead singer Mark Knopfler?

Dire Straits sabotaged their success by waiting more than six years to release a follow-up to Brothers in Arms. They released two more records in the early 1990s before disbanding.

The talented Knopfler landed on his feet when the band broke up. After teaming up with Chet Atkins on a 1990 album, he released his first solo record in 1996 and another in 2000. Knopfler’s soundtrack work in the 1990s included movies such as Wag the Dog and Metroland.

Dire Straits achieved what The Beatles and Rolling Stones never could with four top-20 singles from one album. Brothers in Arms didn’t have the cultural impact of Sgt. Pepper or Exile on Main St., but the band saw it attain RIAA platinum status (1 million copies sold) in three months and quintuple platinum honors in a year.

