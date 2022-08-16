Director Paul Haggis’ Worst Movie Still Flopped With Its All-Star Cast

Paul Haggis is an acclaimed filmmaker who’s been a Hollywood staple for over two decades. Though many pop culture fans might not know his name, most will instantly recognize his filmography. A few of the movies Haggis has helmed include Million Dollar Baby, Crash, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and Flags of Our Fathers. But the Academy Award-winning screenwriter has also made some flops — and recently, Haggis ran into trouble in Italy.

Paul Haggis was recently arrested in Italy

Paul Haggis in 2018 | Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Haggis has made headlines over the years for his artistic film choices. However, the director’s recent arrest in Italy on charges of sexual assault has attached his name to a much more sordid story.

The Canadian director was booked on charges including aggravated sexual violence and was placed on house arrest in the Italian city of Ostuni.

Details on the case were scarce, but sources alleged Haggis forced a young woman whom he had known for some time to submit to sexual relations. However, less than a month later, authorities dropped the charges against him. In late July, an Italian judge ruled to dismiss the case, finding no basis for the court to continue its investigation, People reported.

What is Paul Haggis’ worst movie?

"You expect the audience to be smart, to be aware & to watch." Paul Haggis talks THIRD PERSON: http://t.co/ctpCF0lyis pic.twitter.com/zEQoL0nkp4 — Tribeca (@Tribeca) June 23, 2014

Haggis’ future in Hollywood remains uncertain in light of the recent scandal. Still, the director has an extensive filmography, including the 2013 bomb Third Person.

Although the movie features a star-studded cast — including Adrien Brody, Liam Neeson, Olivia Wilde, James Franco, and Kim Basinger — it received mostly poor reviews. It’s also Haggis’ worst-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 25% critics’ score and a 34% audience rating.

“What is it with Paul Haggis? Has he forgotten how to tell a simple story?” film critic Wendy Ide of Times (UK) wrote.

Ian Mantgani of Little White Lies called it “an interminable illusive boondoggle with clunky turns and a flat, uninspiring reveal.”

And Rob Carnevale of Indie London slammed Third Person as “a pretentious wreck of a movie that severely tests the patience.”

The storyline, which follows three intertwined love stories in three large cities, inspired a few reviewers. However, most critics agreed the execution left something to be desired.

The filmmaker has been open about his background in Scientology

Interestingly, Haggis’ second-highest-scoring movie on Rotten Tomatoes is his work on the documentary Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief.

The 2015 film features several well-known Hollywood insiders detailing their falling-out with the Church of Scientology. Haggis had a prominent role in the movie and was open about his disillusionment with the religion. For several years before Going Clear premiered, Haggis had been openly critical of Scientology. He revealed in a 2013 NBC interview that the culture of secrecy had prompted him to leave the organization.

“You’ve got these folks inside this fortress who won’t look out and won’t look at any criticism and can’t bear any investigation and think that everyone is against them,” Haggis told journalist Brian Williams. “How would you describe that? It’s a cult.”

The esteemed film producer spent 30 years as a member of Scientology before starting to ask serious questions.

“I was ashamed of my own stupidity at how I could be so purposely blind for so many years,” he revealed.

Haggis hasn’t released a movie since 2018, but his name will remain among the most successful filmmakers for years to come.

