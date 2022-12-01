‘Disenchanted’: Who Is Gabriella Baldacchino, Giselle’s Stepdaughter Morgan in the ‘Enchanted’ Sequel?

When it came out in 2007, Enchanted was a breath of fresh air for Disney. The film combined Disney’s renowned 2D animation technique with live-action and featured original music by legendary composers Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken.

In Enchanted, Amy Adams portrayed Giselle, Patrick Dempsey as divorce attorney Robert Philip, Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine, and James Marsden as Prince Edward. After 15 years, Disney has reunited our favorite characters in a sequel to Enchanted called Disenchanted. So who’s the new face, Gabriella Baldacchino, portraying Giselle’s stepdaughter?

What is ‘Disenchanted’ about?

When you wish upon a wand… ?#Disenchanted, an Original movie, is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/4YgLOgvAcZ — Disney (@Disney) November 18, 2022

The first film, Enchanted, was a variation of classic fairy tales. Its protagonist, Giselle Philip, is a princess banished to New York City by her evil stepmother from the magical fictional kingdom of Andalusia. As Giselle makes her way back to her prince, she is taken in by a handsome lawyer named Robert and his daughter. During their time together, the princess falls in love with Robert.

Adam Shankman’s Disenchanted follows the first film’s events 10 years later. When Giselle and her family become disillusioned with city life, the film follows them as they relocate to the quiet suburb of Monroeville in search of a more fairy-tale existence. Seeking the aid of Andalusia’s magic in her new life, Giselle unwittingly turns the entire town into a real-life fairy tale, threatening the future happiness of her family.

Gabriella Baldacchino plays Giselle’s stepdaughter, Morgan, in ‘Disenchanted’

Morgan, Giselle’s stepdaughter in Enchanted, is portrayed by a new actor in Disenchanted: Gabriella Baldacchino. According to IMDb, Morgan was recast because the original actor, Rachel Covey, had outgrown the part. Morgan is 16 years old in the sequel.

Even though Covey is being replaced for outgrowing the role of Morgan, her replacement is only three years younger than her. Baldacchino, the new Morgan, is 20 years old and a student at the University of Southern California.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly on being in Disenchanted, Baldacchino said, “Enchanted was my favorite movie growing up, so the fact that I’m here right now is still surreal, and it still doesn’t feel like it’s actually happening. To be a part of a movie that was so critical to my childhood, and I’ve always loved since, is incredible.”

Baldacchino has been in a few movies and TV shows, but she is still pretty new to the acting world. She featured in Tower Heist in 2011 but was not credited. In 2012, the actor appeared in two School Spirits episodes. After that, we saw her in Ask for Jane in 2018, Unschooled in 2019, and The Conners in 2021. Disenchanted is Baldacchino’s biggest role so far and could be the start of a successful career for her.

Who is in the ‘Disenchanted’ cast?

According to IMDb, most of the cast from the 2007 movie is back for the sequel. In Disenchanted, Amy Adams reprises her role as Princess Giselle. Patrick Dempsey returns as her husband, Robert. Idina Menzel portrays Nancy Tremaine, and James Marsden is Prince Edward.

In addition to familiar faces, Disenchanted will feature some brand-new characters. When Princess Giselle and her family decide to leave New York City for the more spacious environs of Monroeville, Maya Rudolph is cast in the role of Malvina Monroe, the film’s main antagonist and Giselle’s new neighbor. The film’s trio of bad guys are Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen and Jayma Mays as Ruby.

Meanwhile, Griffin Newman provides the voice of Pip, Giselle’s chipmunk friend from Andalasia; Oscar Nunez as Edgar, and Kolton Stewart as Tyson Monroe. The movie musical will feature new songs and scores composed by Menken and Schwartz.

Unlike Enchanted, Disenchanted was not distributed in theaters. Instead, the movie premiered exclusively on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, on November 18.

