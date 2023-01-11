‘Disenchanted’ Stars Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams ‘Have an Incredible Repartee’

The 2007 Disney film Enchanted became an instant classic, solidifying Amy Adams as a top Hollywood star and introducing legions of fans to the charming, joyful character of Giselle. Therefore, when it was announced that the film would be receiving a sequel, fans of all ages were thrilled. Disenchanted was released on Disney+ in 2022 — and for many, it was the perfect sequel. Many of the cast and crew involved in the making of Disenchanted have been speaking out about their love for the film and its stars, including director Adam Shankman, who had nothing but praise for the chemistry between Adams and her co-star, Patrick Dempsey.

‘Disenchanted’ continues the storyline established in ‘Enchanted’

Amy Adams attends Disney’s “Disenchanted” Premiere I Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Disenchanted features most of the original cast returning to reprise their roles, including Adams as Giselle, the princess who was transported from her fairy-tale world to modern-day New York City in the first film. When Disenchanted catches up with Giselle and her true love Robert, played by Dempsey, they are in the process of moving from the busy city to a laid-back suburb, which seems to have its own fair share of stresses and problems, including a lengthy commute for Robert and an arrogant town council.

In the film, Giselle makes a wish that her family’s life will be a “perfect fairy tale,” only for the spell to backfire when their new suburban town transforms into a fantasy kingdom — and Giselle herself begins to turn into a wicked stepmother.

What did Adam Shankman say about the chemistry between Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams?

From ?? to ? real quick.



Catch the spell-casting fairytale #Disenchanted, an Original movie, now streaming only on #DisneyPlusHotstarMY pic.twitter.com/rfspUzCCls — Disney+ MY (@DisneyPlusMY) January 2, 2023

Disenchanted works well because of the film’s message, which is about the transformative power of love and family — and because of the talented cast, who clearly have a lot of love for the story. For Adams and Dempsey, reprising their roles from 2007, the making of the film was a bit of a homecoming. In a recent profile on Dempsey for Fatherly, director Shankman praised the two stars’ chemistry. “Disenchanted was a very happily aligned set,” Shankman said. “Everybody got along. There was an enormous amount of familial camaraderie. Patrick and Amy have an incredible repartee — giving each other sh*t in a completely loving and respectful way.”

Filmed in Ireland, Disenchanted gave both Dempsey and Adams a chance to get away from the bright lights of Hollywood and thoroughly enjoy the experience of filmmaking. Dempsey told Fatherly that “The role I have is really a supporting role, so I had a lot of time off to explore. I brought my family with me, and we had an opportunity to immerse ourselves.”

Amy Adams opened up about ‘Disenchanted’

Adams has a lot of love for the character of Giselle, and embraced the opportunity to play her again — and to work with Dempsey. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Adams revealed that making Disenchanted was something totally unique. “When we were talking about doing this movie, we were all going through a lot of transition,” she said. “It was something that felt really meaningful to a lot of the people who worked on it.”

For fans, Disenchanted is that rare example of a film that is able to build on the existing source material without losing what made the original film so unique — and the contributions of Adams and Dempsey make the film that much better. Disenchanted is currently streaming on Disney+, for viewers who want to catch the magic for themselves.