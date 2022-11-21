‘Disenchanted’: Where Was the ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Filmed?

In the 2007 Disney hit Enchanted, New York City played as much a character as Amy Adams’ Giselle. The new sequel, Disenchanted, follows the fairytale princess to the suburb of Monroeville.

The fictional suburb looks perfectly dreamy. And it has many viewers wondering where the Enchanted sequel was filmed.

‘Disenchanted’ picks up with Giselle and Robert 15 years after the first film premiered

Enchanted pulled live-action and animation together to tell the story of Giselle, a woman living in a fairytale world who finds herself trapped in the real world. She enters through a portal that opens up into New York City via a manhole.

She is lost in New York and meets Robert (Patrick Dempsey), a divorce lawyer who cares for his young daughter. Robert and Giselle fall in love.

When Giselle’s betrothed, Prince Edward (James Marsden), comes to the real world to find her, he falls in love with Robert’s friend, Nancy (Idina Menzel), and takes her back to the animated fairytale universe. The film ends with both couples getting married and living happily ever after.

Disenchanted picks up with Giselle and Robert as they take the next steps and move to the suburbs. It also brings Prince Edward and Nancy back and introduces new characters, including Maya Rudolph’s Malvina Monroe and Yvette Nicole Brown’s Rosaleen.

“15 years later, Giselle moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family,” the official synopsis teases.

Where was the ‘Enchanted’ sequel filmed?

Disenchanted is set in a suburb called Monroeville. And as reported by Ireland on a Budget, Ireland was used as the backdrop for the fictional town.

Several locations throughout Ireland were utilized for production, including Dundalk, Co. Louth, and Greystones. But most of the filming occurred in the County Wicklow village of Enniskerry. The area is about 15 miles from Dublin and rests just below the Wicklow Mountains.

Get ready for a wonderful, adventurous ride in the next chapter of “Enchanted.”

However, according to the Independent.ie, filmmakers reshot some scenes in England after receiving feedback from test audiences. The reshoots happened in Hambleden, a village in Buckinghamshire located in southern England. Some scenes were also filmed in New York City.

The ‘Disenchanted’ cast loved filming in Ireland

Disenchanted stars Yvette Nicole Brown and Patrick Dempsey had a blast filming in Ireland. During production, Dempsey shared a selfie on Instagram professing, “I love being in Ireland and I’m having so much fun working on this film.”

And in a recent interview with E! News, Brown teased that fans will love the new movie. And she recalled enjoying spending her summer in Ireland.

“It’s just gonna be a wonderful romp through Ireland,” Brown said. “We were in Ireland last summer for three months, and it’s a love letter to those that love the original Enchanted. And I am one of those fans that was waiting forever, and I can’t believe that I get to be in the sequel.”

Disenchanted premieres on Nov. 18 on Disney+.

