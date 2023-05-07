4 Disney Channel Stars Who’ve Been Arrested

The Disney Channel is a wholesome place where many young stars are able to grow and thrive while perfecting their craft. Over the past several decades, dozens of actors have risen to prominence on shows like Hannah Montana, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Shake It Up, and That’s So Raven. As much as the channel tries to promote its family-friendly image, however, there are some times when stars go astray. Here are four young Disney Channel stars who made headlines for their shocking arrests.

Kyle Massey rose to fame on ‘That’s So Raven’

Kyle Massey from Disney | Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Live

Born in 1991, Kyle Massey kickstarted his career early, landing roles in a variety of television movies before getting cast as Cory Baxter on That’s So Raven in 2003. Fans loved Raven’s mischievous brother, and he went on to land the leading role in the show’s spinoff, Cory in the House. Over the years that followed, Massey would remain a staple on television – but in June 2021, Massey was charged on one count of immoral communication with a minor. According to Deadline, after Massey failed twice to appear for arraignment, a warrant was issued for his arrest in July. Since his legal troubles, Massey has remained out of the spotlight.

David Henrie was a featured actor in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

David Henrie started acting when he was a teenager, landing the role of Justin Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place when he was 18, according to IMDb. He went on to play the character of Justin throughout the entire series run and in the feature-length movie as well, all while acting in other Disney Channel projects. Throughout the remainder of the early 2000s, Henrie remained in the spotlight. In September 2018, as reported by Variety, Henrie was arrested and charged at Los Angeles International Airport for allegedly carrying a loaded gun in the airport. Henrie would later apologize on Twitter, noting that the gun was purchased legally but that he was “embarrassed” by the incident.

What was Orlando Brown arrested for?

By the time Orlando Brown was cast as Eddie Thomas in That’s So Raven, he was already a fan favorite. Brown has acted in such popular sitcoms as Family Matters and Two of a Kind, but his role in That’s So Raven helped introduce him to a new generation. When Brown left the Disney Channel in 2007, he embarked on a singing career – but in 2016, he was sidelined by allegations of domestic battery and drug possession that eventually led to his arrest. That would prove to only be the start of his legal troubles. According to ABC News, he had another bout with the law as recently as late 2022, when the actor was once again arrested on domestic violence charges.

Mitchel Musso was once arrested for a DUI

As Oliver Oken in Hannah Montana, Mitchel Musso earned a lot of fans. His sense of comedic timing and sharp wit made him a rising star, and he went on to host his own Disney Channel series, PrankStars. In 2011, on the heels of his Disney Channel stardom, Musso was arrested for a DUI, according to The Wrap. Musso reportedly blew well over California’s legal blood-alcohol limit of .08 during his breathalyzer test. Unfortunately, the damage had been done for Musso’s career, and after his arrest, PrankStars was canceled. Later, however, Musso would return to the Disney Channel as a voice actor, lending his talents to shows like Phineas and Ferb.