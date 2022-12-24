Disney’s Christmas Parade 2022: How to Watch, Lineup, and More

Dreaming of celebrating Christmas with Mickey and friends? While spending the holiday at Disney World or Disneyland might not be in the cards this year, that doesn’t mean you can’t get a special dose of Disney Christmas magic. Disney’s 2022 Christmas Day parade features a star-studded lineup of performers, including Derek and Julianne Hough, Maren Morris, and Black Eyed Peas. Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 Disney Christmas parade and how to watch it.

Disney’s Christmas Day parade airs at 10 a.m. on ABC

The 2021 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade | Chloe Rice/Disney via Getty Images

Disney’s Christmas Day parade has been a holiday tradition since 1983. Filmed earlier this year at Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in Anaheim, viewers can tune in as floats spread holiday cheer as they head down Main Street U.S.A. Derek Hough and Julianne Hough host the 2022 parade, along with Sherry Cola from Freeform’s Good Trouble and Marcus Scribner from grown-ish.

The 2022 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will air fr​​om 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST (7 to 9 a.m. PT) on ABC. The parade also streams live on Hulu for all subscribers.

Who is performing at the 2022 Disney Christmas Parade?

Fill your home with magic this Christmas with the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, airing at 10e/9c/7p on ABC and streaming live on Hulu ✨ pic.twitter.com/lRHI8H52LD — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) December 19, 2022

In addition to the parade, the Christmas Day broadcast will feature a full lineup of musical acts performing a selection of some of your favorite holiday classics, plus new tunes. The lineup includes:

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough performing “Officially Christmas”

Black Eyed Peas performing “Carol of the Bells”

Chloe Flower performing “A Liberace Christmas”

David Foster and Katharine McPhee performing “Blue Christmas” and “Grown Up Christmas List”

Maren Morris performing “When You Wish Upon a Star”

Meghan Trainor performing “My Kind of Present”

Ne-Yo performing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Il Volo performing “Happy Christmas (War is Over)”

After the parade, you can keep your holiday going by watching Christmas favorites on Hulu. The streamer has kid-friendly options including Mickey Saves Christmas, Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas, A Unicorn for Christmas, and George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker. You can also watch specials, such as The Wonderful World of Disney Magical Holiday Celebration and CMA Country Christmas, as well as Christmas romance movies such as Christmas at the Drive-In, It’s Christmas, Eve, Merry & Bright, and The Holiday Fix-Up.

What Christmas movies are on TV on Dec. 25?

James Stewart, Donna Reed, Carol Coombs, Jimmy Hawkins, Larry Simms, and Karolyn Grimes in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ | Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images

Not a Disney fan? There’s no shortage of other festive programming to watch on Sunday morning.

Highlights include E!’s marathon of the much-loved holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life. Home Alone, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, Frosty the Snowman, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer are on Freeform. A Christmas Story marathon airs all day on TBS and TNT. Hallmark Channel will air a selection of its original holiday movies.

