The newest season of Love Is Blind hit Netflix on Oct. 19, but the streamer only dropped a few episodes a week. Over the past few weeks, audiences watched as a new cast of singles entered the pods in hopes of finding the love of their lives without ever seeing their face. Five couples walked out of the pods engaged, but not everyone gets a happy ending. So, do Brennon and Alexa get married in Love Is Blind Season 3? Keep reading to find out.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-11.]

Do Brennon and Alexa get married? | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Brennon and Alexa were the first couple to get engaged during ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

It didn’t take long for Brennon and Alexa to fall in love in the pods this season. They were the first couple to get engaged, with Brennon proposing at the end of the first episode. The couple bonded over their love of shakshuka and large families while in the pods, and they easily had the smoothest journey out of all the couples on the show.

During a trip to Alexa’s apartment, the couple talked about their finances. Brennon said he has “about $12,000 in student loans,” while Alexa said she “really only has her online shopping bills.” Alexa also said she “doesn’t ever want to have to worry about money.” Brennon explained that not having money is also a big fear of his after growing up not knowing how his family would get their next meal. He told Alexa he’s begun to save a little for a house in the future, and this prompted Alexa to say, “I want to be a stay-at-home mom eventually; I definitely want to do a prenup as well.”

Brennon had no problem signing the prenup, and honestly, that was about as dramatic as it got for the couple. Most fans believed Alexa and Brennon definitely got married this season after snooping around on the pair’s social media accounts.

Do Brennon and Alexa get married in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3?

If you were rooting for Brennon and Alexa to get married this season, you’re in luck. The couple both happily said “I do,” at the altar in Love Is Blind Season 3 Episode 11. Alexa told Brennon she “never expected to find the love of her life on the other side of a pod wall.” When the officiant told the Brennon he may now kiss his bride, the crowd erupted into happy cheers all around.

Find out about their life together after the show at the reunion

For those wanting to know more about married life for Brennon and Alexa, check out the Love Is Blind Season 3 reunion. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey bring the entire cast back together to talk about their time on the show. While not everyone got a happy ending this season, we’re glad to see that both Brennon and Alexa said, “I do.”

Love Is Blind Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

