Love Is Blind Season 3 hit Netflix on Oct. 19, and each week the streamer has given us a batch of new episodes. This season introduced us to five new couples who proposed while in the pods, and we watched their journey together toward their wedding day. However, the couples participating in the social experiment don’t always get a happy ending. We saw Raven and SK’s wedding in episode 10, but that leaves us with four more couples to watch, including Matt and Colleen. So, do Matt and Colleen get married in Love Is Blind Season 3? Keep reading to find out.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Love Is Blind Season 3, including the finale.]

‘Love Is Blind’ couple Matt and Colleen ran into some major snags in their relationship

Dating someone in typical circumstances is hard, but dating someone and deciding to take the leap into marriage in a matter of six weeks is much harder. The show’s concept tasks participants with deciding if they can fall in love with someone without ever seeing their face. While Colleen developed connections with fellow cast members Cole Barnett and Brennon Lemieux, they both felt stronger about someone else. Colleen decided to give Matt another chance, and she happily accepted when he proposed.

However, outside of the pods, Matt’s insecurities came bubbling to the surface. During a day at the pool with other Love Is Blind Season 3 cast members, Matt overheard Colleen and Cole talking about the types of people they normally dated. They both admitted that each other looked like someone they might approach during a night out. This bothered Matt, and he blew up on Colleen later that night during dinner.

In another instance, Colleen chose to go out with some of the other women from the show to another club. Matt became furious when Colleen didn’t come home, and he threatened to pack his bags and leave. Bartise Bowden calmed him down and managed to convince Matt to try and work things out with Colleen.

Do Matt and Colleen get married in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3?

In Love Is Blind Episode 10, Matt took Colleen out on a romantic date to a nearby aquarium. He explained that he wanted her to see that he reciprocated her feelings. Matt said he understood their arguments possibly made Colleen nervous, but he asked her feelings on whether or not she would say yes at the altar. Throughout their relationship, Matt always seemed like the one with more reservations about getting married. When faced with the question, Colleen said she “honestly” didn’t know her answer yet. This made it seem like she might back out at the last minute, leaving fans wondering if Matt and Colleen get married in the finale.

However, the two managed to work through their differences. Both Colleen and Matt said yes in the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale, and the pair walks away a married couple.

Colleen and Matt are the last wedding of the season

Matt and Colleen’s wedding wraps up Love Is Blind Season 3, and we’re glad the season ended on a happy note. After watching all the couples’ weddings, we admit we were shocked that Matt and Colleen took the leap. However, we still have the reunion to watch. Hopefully, the pair is still as happy as the day they wed!

