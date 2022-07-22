‘Do Revenge’ Cast: Jenn Kaytin Robinson’s New Movie Features the ‘Young Hollywood Avengers’

Jenn Kaytin Robinson, the writer of Thor: Love and Thunder and Someone Great, has teamed up with Space Jam: A New Legacy‘s Celeste Ballard in a new project with a stellar young cast. The film is titled Do Revenge and features a set of faces so fresh and fierce, she called them “Young Hollywood Avengers.”

‘Do Revenge’ features an all-star cast of young actors

(L-R) Paris Berelc as Meghan, Jonathan Daviss as Elliot, Austin Abrams as Max, Alisha Boe as Tara, and Maia Reficco as Montana in ‘Do Revenge’ | Netflix

Leading the cast is Maya Hawke as Eleanor and Camila Mendes as Drea. Hawke is undoubtedly best known for her role as Robin Buckley on the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things. Mendes is best known for her portrayal of Veronica Lodge in Riverdale.

Joining Hawke and Mendes is Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner, Euphoria’s Austin Abrams as Drea’s ex-boyfriend Max, and 13 Reasons Why’s Alisha Boe, who will be playing Drea’s best friend. Jonathan Daviss from Outer Banks also stars, as does Rish Shah from the most recent Disney super-series, Ms. Marvel.

Talia Ryder (Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always), Ava Capri (Love, Victor), and Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie) also star, along with Maia Reficco from Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

The cast carries so much young Hollywood weight they now come with a nickname. Robinson tells Elle, “We joke that they are like the young Hollywood Avengers.” But Robinson is also quick to point out that “they weren’t just cast because they’re ‘teen royalty’… They just are all really talented. And they were the best people for these parts.”

Robinson and Ballard plan to make high school drama old school

Following her 2019 romantic comedy Someone Great, Robinson turned her sights on a new goal. The director decided she wanted to revitalize the high school drama genre. Robinson set out to make a movie with all her favorite elements based on her love for classics like John Hughes movies and other genre favorites — but with a new twist.

She tells Elle, “We backwards-engineered this story of revenge off of: What would it be like to take the fun, thrillery stakes of a Hitchcock movie and put it in high school?”

The result is Do Revenge, a dark comedy in which two high school girls (Hawke and Mendes) become unlikely allies, united in their battle to make their bullies pay.

‘Do Revenge’ release date and more

Austin Abrams, Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Ava Capri, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, Alisha Boe, and Sophie Turner co-star in Do Revenge, featuring music by Este Haim and Amanda Yamate.



Premieres September 16 pic.twitter.com/5OP58ON6K4 — Netflix (@netflix) July 20, 2022

After relocating the film from Los Angeles to Atlanta to accommodate the various shooting schedules of the “Young Hollywood Avengers,” Do Revenge has wrapped filming and recently entered post-production. The film will release on Netflix on September 16th. But that’s far from the only place to see the incredible cast.

Hawke currently has three other films in post-production, including Asteroid City with Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson. She also stars in the upcoming Maestro with Bradley Cooper.

Likewise, Mendes has recently started filming another movie, American Sole. As for the rest of the cast of Do Revenge, they’re all hard at work, too. This veritable who’s who of young stars will undoubtedly shine for years to come.

