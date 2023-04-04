Do You Want to Work for King Charles? He’s Looking for a Chef

If you’ve always dreamed of working for King Charles III, you’re in luck. The king is looking for a chef. Read on for details about this opportunity to work with the royal family.

You could be King Charles’ chef

Buckingham Palace posted an advertisement for a live-in sous chef who would be responsible for preparing meals for King Charles as well as royal engagements. The job is described as unique.

“This job is truly like no other,” says the job description. “As premier sous chef, you’ll help to lead a team of talented professionals in the Royal Kitchens. Supporting the head chef, you’ll oversee day-to-day operations, and whether it’s staff lunches or a grand State Banquet, you’ll ensure every meal is delivered to the highest of standards.”

If you get the job, you’ll be part of a 30-member team. The role requires managing stock and training new chefs. Furthermore, the job calls for a knowledge of classical cuisine and planning and developing menus for small and large groups.

The Buckingham Palace benefits package includes 33 vacation days

The benefits package offers a generous amount of vacation days. According to the job posting, employees receive 33 holidays, a 15% employer contribution to their retirement plan, and meals. Employees also received training and development and access to recreational facilities.

Royal family food rules

The royal family follows a set of food rules. Although it’s unclear if this rule is still followed, the late Queen Elizabeth did not permit garlic during meals. Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles confirmed Queen Elizabeth’s rule during an appearance on MasterChef Australia.

“Garlic is a no-no,” said Camilla (via HuffPost). She explained it’s because the odor can be offensive when you’re talking to others. “You always have to lay off the garlic,” she added.

Queen Elizabeth’s former royal chef, Darren McGrady, revealed the late monarch didn’t allow starchy foods at the dinner table (he was a royal chef at Buckingham Palace from 1982 to 1993). “No potatoes, rice, or pasta for dinner!” McGrady told The Telegraph (via Express). “No starch is the rule.” Despite the starch rule, Kate Middleton sometimes served pasta at home. Shellfish was also banned because of the risk of food poisoning.

The 1 food Princess Diana avoided

The late Princess Diana also stayed away from certain foods. Most of the time, she avoided red meat. Diana didn’t reveal why she wanted to steer clear of the food. However, she reportedly asked her chef not to make dishes containing red meat. She also limited carbohydrates. “She’d tell me, ‘You take care of the fats, I’ll take care of the carbs at the gym,” McGrady told Mail Online.

There were times when Diana adjusted her diet and allowed herself to eat red meat. Sometimes the late Princess of Wales ate stuffed peppers when she entertained dinner guests. Most of the time, she consumed seasoned potatoes and poached chicken.

