Does Kim Wexler Have Something to Do With Saul Goodman Ending up as Gene Takavic in Nebraska?

Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) cut ties with Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) in the wake of Howard Hamlin’s (Patrick Fabian) murder. However, some Better Call Saul fans think the character might show up again in the last four episodes of season 6 when Saul Goodman becomes Nebraska’s own Gene Takavic. Here’s why.

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 might add more to Kim Wexler’s story

Kim ends things with Jimmy in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9, but this might not be the last time we see the character. In an interview with Collider, Seehorn refused to confirm or deny Kim’s return, but she did say: “I can’t answer that. We’ll have to watch and see.”

She also mentioned the Better Call Saul fans who “sleuthed out” when she was filming in Albuquerque and when she left. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean anything since they shot things “out of sequence.”

“But I can say that this ending, the tragedy of the chapter that ended that you just watched, is real,” she said of Kim and Jimmy’s breakup. “There’s no tricks about that.”

‘Better Call Saul’ hints that Kim Wexler is from Nebraska

Better Call Saul has hinted Kim is from Nebraska before. In a season 5 flashback, we see a young Kim refuse a ride from her drunk mother. The car’s license plate has Nebraska tags. Moreover, when Kim interviews with Rich Schweikart (Dennis Boutsikaris) early in the series, she mentions growing up in the state whose motto is “Equality before law.”

Best Quality Vacuums ultimately decides Saul’s fate in ‘Breaking Bad’

In the final season of Breaking Bad, Saul taps into his Best Quality Vacuum resource, which Better Call Saul reveals he obtained from Caldera’s little black book of contacts. Saul questions his new life when he links up with Edward “Ed” Galbraith (Robert Forster), also referred to as the Disappearer.

“Nebraska?” Saul asks. “What’s in Nebraska?”

“You,” Ed replies.

‘Better Call Saul’ fans think Saul goes looking for Kim in Nebraska

Some Better Call Saul fans think Kim had some pull in Saul ending up in Nebraska. “But what if, by ‘You,’ he meant Kim,” one Redditor poses in the comments.

They elaborate: “Maybe Saul and Kim are soulmates and thus ‘One.’ It could be foreshadowing. Like, when Saul says ‘What’s in Nebraska?’ he has forgotten who he truly is, he has forgotten love, he has lost a sense of ‘self.'”

They added: “Maybe he doesn’t even know that Kim is the one helping him out. Maybe in the final episode, she’ll walk into the Cinnabon and he will realize it was her all along.”

I pray that, at the very end of the very last episode of @BetterCallSaul, we find ourselves in the @Cinnabon world of black & white -which takes place after everything in @BreakingBad– and Kim Wexler steps through a doorway back into Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic's life. pic.twitter.com/P8Hxd5WCDo — Philip Ardagh (@PhilipArdagh) July 19, 2022

Many fans argue Ed didn’t intentionally put Saul in Nebraska for any reason other than to give him a new identity. However, since showrunners put a focus on Kim taking notice of Best Quality Vacuum in the little black book in season 6, some fans can still see Kim popping up in Gene Takavic’s Nebraska life.

Only four episodes of Better Call Saul remain. Tune in Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on AMC to see if and how Kim Wexler appears again.

