Does the Samantha Jones Cameo in ‘And Just Like That…’ Mean Kim Cattrall Will Return for Good in Season 3?

Sex and the City fans were delighted to learn Kim Cattrall will reprise her role as Samantha Jones in And Just Like That… season 2. While her appearance is only a cameo, the news has renewed fans’ hopes that the infamous character could return to the series in a more prominent role if season 3 happens. While everyone would welcome Sammie Jones back with open arms, how likely is it to happen? Based on reports about her season 2 appearance, it feels less likely than ever before.

Will Kim Cattrall reprise her role in season 3 of ‘And Just Like That…’

While Kim Cattrall has agreed to appear in season 2 of And Just Like That… as Samantha Jones, it seems unlikely she’ll return to the series as a regular if Max orders a third season. Cattall’s appearance is said to be a short, one-scene cameo that will appear at the end of the season.

Reports insist that the appearance will result in a cliffhanger. Still, considering Cattrall’s statements about the series, her interest in reprising her role, and her negative feelings toward the show’s core cast, a full-time return feels nearly impossible. When you look at the information provided about the cameo, a return, no matter how small, following the cameo is extremely unlikely.

A lot of concessions had to be made to get Kim Cattrall to appear as Samantha Jones in ‘And Just Like That…’

While it would be nice to see Sammie Jones reunited with her best friends, it doesn’t seem likely to happen. Cattrall has been extremely vocal about her feelings about the cast and her time on the set of Sex and the City, and time has not tempered any bitterness. According to several reports, Cattrall only agreed to the cameo at the insistence of HBO Max president Casey Bloys, and the studio had to agree to a series of stipulations.

According to Page Six, Cattrall only agreed to return for a cameo on And Just Like That… if she was assured she’d have no interaction with the cast. She also insisted that Michael Patrick King, the showrunner was not on hand during filming. Her scene, shot in a Queens studio, was not added to the call sheet to ensure privacy. Cattrall also requested to work with Patricia Field on styling. Field styled all four main characters in Sex and the City, but did not work on And Just Like That…; Field has made several negative comments about the costume decisions made by the current team.

After the news of Kim Cattrall’s return broke, Evan Handler spoke about the excitement around Samantha Jones’ return. Handler, who plays Harry Goldenblatt in the series, told People he had no idea Cattrall had reprised the role. He learned about the cameo the same day as the public and noted the scene was shot privately. When asked about the potential of welcoming the actor back, he insisted he didn’t have the chance to “welcome” Cattrall back. He told the publication, “…the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television.”

Evan Handler’s comments make it clear that Cattrall is not interested in interacting with the rest of the cast. She wasn’t even interested in connecting with them to let them know what is happening. His comments shore up previous reports that HBO had to agree to stipulations to get the famed character on screen. Assuming they would remain intact for any future appearances, those stipulations would make it near impossible for Samantha Jones to rejoin the group in a hypothetical third season of And Just Like That…, at least not in a way that would satisfy the fan base.

While it’s best to never say never, Cattrall’s return, at this point, is limited to her season finale cameo. Exactly how that will look is anyone’s guess. And Just Like That… season 2 is set to premiere on June 22 with two episodes. Nine more episodes will be released every Thursday through August.