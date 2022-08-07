Doja Cat Fans React to Her Buzzcut Hairstyle

She’s the artist behind “Woman,” “Get Into It (Yuh),” and “Kiss Me More.” Doja Cat recently debuted her new hairstyle — a buzzcut and drawn-on eyebrows. Fans took to social media, sharing their support for the “I Don’t Do Drugs” singer and her haircut.

Doja Cat shaved her hair and her eyebrows, explaining why during an Instagram live

Artist Doja Cat arrives at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena | Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Doja Cat is known for her Grammy Award-winning music, her unique sense of style, and her love for Taco Bell’s pizza. This artist also sports different hairdos, from platinum blonde bangs to a short pink haircut. In 2022, Doja Cat decided to officially shave her hair, sharing some of the reasons behind this change on social media.

“I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair…,” Doja Cat said during an Instagram live, saying she felt “exhausted” while working out because she couldn’t focus if she only cared about her hair. “I don’t wear my hair out… What is the use of having hair if you’re not gonna f****** wear it out?”

Doja Cat fans called her new buzzcut ‘stunning’ and ‘beautiful’

In addition to her buzzcut, the “Need to Know” singer shaved her eyebrows and drew on a thin version of her brows. Of course, fans took to social media, sharing their support for Doja Cat’s new look.

“This will probably start a trend, and I’m here for it. Love Doja so much,” one Reddit user wrote, while another said, “She looks gorgeous, satisfied, and healthy. Glad to see it.”

One viewer uploaded a clip of Doja Cat’s live stream, earning thousands of views in the process. Some shared their support for the haircut, saying that Doja Cat is a “creative genius” for her trendy eyebrows and chic hairstyle.

“This live was so iconic,” one YouTube comment said. “People need to respect Doja and let her do what she wants. I love her shave, and the eyebrows [were] the cherry on top. She’s so beautiful, and I love her.”

“It’s just hair,” another YouTuber wrote. “It grows back! It fits her well and it will be much easier for her to her into her wigs etc. for her performances. Eyebrows grow back, too. I have shaved mine a few times. It’s annoying trying to fix them and color them evenly at times. Then, they grow back the way I [like] them.

Doja Cat released new music in 2022, including ‘I Like You’ with Post Malone

With Planet Her debuting in 2021, Doja Cat released smaller projects in 2022. That includes “I Like You (A Happier Song)” off Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache.

Doja Cat also had one song featured on the Elvis soundtrack — “Vegas,” which later went viral on the social media platform TikTok. Even on Spotify, this single earned over 125 million plays. Music by Doja Cat is available on most major streaming platforms.

